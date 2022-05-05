LPD release details of a high-speed chase, wrecks and arrest in Loganville yesterday

LOGANVILLE, GA – May 5, 2022 – Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry gave details of a high-speed police chase yesterday that ended in several wrecks, including with police vehicles, before the suspect was arrested.

According to a press release from Loganville Police Department, the incident began at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, when officers were alerted by a citizen to a a vehicle matching a description by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on an alleged theft suspect.

“The vehicle was located in the Kroger parking lot and Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle. Immediately upon contact with Officers, the suspect fled from Kroger at a high rate of speed while driving extremely recklessly and with no regard for other motorists on the road.

The suspect drove out of the parking lot and onto Highway 81 for a short distance before turning onto Baker-Carter Drive, where he struck a Loganville Police patrol unit and then ran off the roadway striking a utility pole. He came back onto the roadway and turned onto Tommy Lee Fuller Drive where he continued to flee and drive very erratically at more than 40 MPH over the posted speed limit.

When the suspect arrived at the intersection of Georgia Highway 20, he struck another motorist, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The suspect pushed the other motorist out of the way with his vehicle and again attempted to flee the crash. At that point, the shift commander used his patrol vehicle to push the fleeing suspect out of the roadway and into a tree on the side of the roadway, preventing this suspect from endangering anyone else,” Lowry said in an explanation of the events.

At that time the suspect was then taken into custody and was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Walton County. He also was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm and narcotics. After being cleared medically by Piedmont Walton Hospital, he was booked into the Walton County Jail and Georgia State Patrol was requested to work the accident scenes.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Bond Leake, 32, of Lilburn, Ga. was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Aggravated Assault

Possession of Schedule I Drugs

Possession of Schedule III Drugs

Reckless Driving

Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

No Insurance

Suspended Vehicle Tag