LPD Report: Drunk, homeless man arrested after stumbling in and out of the road; woman arrested after police found marijuana when retrieving her jacket from the car

Jan. 18
- A male subject was charged with following too closely and driving on a suspended license after he was the at fault driver in a crash on Ga. 10 near the Broad Street intersection. His license had been suspended for child support obligations with no serve date. He said he believed his license was no longer suspended. He was booked and cited before being released to EMS for transportation to the Walton County jail..
- A Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear while at the Loganville Municipal Court. She was subsequently transported to the Walton County jail.
Jan. 19
- A homeless man was arrested after he was found to be seemingly intoxicated and stumbling in and out of the road causing vehicles on Lawrenceville Road to have to swerve or slam on breaks to avoid hitting him. When he was uncooperative, he was transported to Piedmont Walton to be checked out for his level of intoxication before being transported to Walton County jail.
Jan. 21
- A female subject was arrested and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a dispute between man and a woman. She was found walking towards Walmart shouting. The other person reported to be in the argument was no longer there. She was reported to be acting irrationally and when police went to retrieve a jacket for her out of her car because she claimed to be cold, there was a strong smell of marijuana. She confirmed that she had taken marijuana and a substance that she claimed was likely meth as well as marijuana was located in her purse. She was subsequently arrested and taken to Walton County jail.
Jan. 23
- A male subject was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked after he was stopped for not having any tail lights. He immediately corrected the mistake and turned the lights on. He admitted to having a marijuana grinder in the car when the officer reported smelling marijuana. Nothing else of note was found and the grinder was taken to be destroyed. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted to pick it up and the man was booked at LPD for the suspended license and released on a copy of the citation.
Jan. 25
- A 34-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers and public indecency after he was reported to be nude in front of Chick-Fil-A. When police arrived he was putting his pants on reportedly told officers he had snakes in his pants that had bit him and he hadn’t had a showering 4 days. He got agitated at officers and asked to speak to their supervisor and eventually had to be forcibly arrested by two officers. He was transported to the Walton County jail and warrants were to be taken. The complainant reportedly said he was urinating in the bushes.
- A male subject was picked up on a warrant and transported Gwinnett County jail.
Jan. 26
- A 48-year-old Lilburn male was charged with driving without a valid license and expired registration after an officer’s tag reader hit on the license plate signifying that it had an expired registration. The driver had a passport and expired Mexico license but no other license. The vehicle was parked, at his request and he was transported to LPD for booking and released on a copy of the citations.
