LPD Report: Man arrested for DUI after being asleep at the wheel at red light

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 19 – 23, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 19

A 37-year-old Cave Spring, Ga. man was picked up on a warrant after a license plate reader picked up his license as the owner having a suspended license for child support as well as an active warrants out of Rockdale Sheriff’s Office for the same. He was detained, surrendered his license and was turned over to a RCSO deputy off of Highway 138 and Miller Bottom Road.

April 20

A 30-year-old South Carolina man was charged with failure to appear on a warrant after he arrived at court for another court date. He entered a plea on the warrant and was then released.

A 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested and charged with DUI – alcohol less safe and open container violation after he was asleep at the wheel at the red light between Loganville Exchange and QuickTrip. The vehicle was still running and after waking the driver up, he let his foot off the brake for a moment and the vehicle began to run back toward the police car behind. He was finally able to place the vehicle in park but he seemed confused and was sweating profusely. He admitted to driving 2 large beers and an open beer can was found inside the vehicle. He consented to and was given a blood test at Piedmont Walton before being transported to Walton County Jail.

A 32-year-old Gainesville man was charged with expired registration, following too closely and no license on person following a four vehicle accident in which he was the rear vehicle that pushed the vehicle in front of him into the one in front of that vehicle before he hit a fourth vehicle. He also had an outstanding warrant and was cited for the crash charges before being transported to the Walton County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

A 37-year-old Loganville man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on a failure to appear warrant. He was transported to LPD and then released to a Walton County deputy.

April 21

A 21-year-old Stone Mountain woman was arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree and identity fraud when she attempted to get utility services turned on at a Loganville address with fake documents, including a fake GA driver’s license. She was arrested and transported to Walton County jail.

April 23

A 42-year-old Loganville man was charged with failure to appear after he was located sitting beside the dumpsters at Quality Inn. He told police he was homeless and cleans the kitchens for the night after closing. He confirmed he was wanted out of Loganville for failure to appear for a public drunk case. He was booked into LPD and transported to Walton County jail.

A 58 year old Dacula woman was charged with improper backing and DUI – alcohol less safe after she used a driveway to try to turn around and backed into the ditch. A wrecker was called and police reported that she confessed to having two beers at a bar 30 minutes prior and was on her way home. Police report that she was unsteady on her feet and very repetitive on what happened and what was going to happen with her car. She consented to a blood test for DUI and was transported to Piedmont Walton to have the test done before being booked at LPD and transported to Walton County jail.