LPD Reports: 20-year-old charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found in motel room with juvenile runaway

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

July 15

A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged without a license and speeding after being clocked traveling at 70 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Ga. 10 near Walton Street. He was stopped and when a check of his license revealed that he did not yet have one, he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations. The vehicle was released to the registered owner of the vehicle who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

July 17

A 19-year-old Loganville man was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving without a valid license and reckless driving after an officer witnessed him driving a jeep into the Marathon gas station at a high rate of speed. He appeared to be following a Jetta. After he was stopped at the back entrance to Whits Inn, the driver took off running and jumped the fence around the retention pond at Bay Creek Elementary School. He was eventually retrieved from the retention pond and taken into custody. The driver and passenger in the Jetta were also apprehended and charged with open container violation and possession of marijuana respectively. The jeep was towed and the driver and passenger of the Jetta were booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

July 18

A 54-year-old Stone Mountain woman was charged with driving without a valid license and following too closely following a collision at the intersection of Ga. 10 and 81. The owner of the vehicle arrived and advised that the driver of the vehicle charged with following too closely was his mother and confirmed that she did not have a license. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

July 19

A 23-year-old Buford woman was picked up on an outstanding warrant and charged with following too closely following a 3-vehicle crash on north Brand Road near Pecan Street.

July 20

A 49-year-old Loganville man was picked up from Hall County Jail, booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County jail on a failure to appear warrant out of Walton County.

A 45-year-old Griffin woman was picked up from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear warrant out of Loganville, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

July 21

A 35-year-old Loganville woman was transported from Loganville court to Rockdale County on an outstanding warrant after she advised that she had been trying to turn herself in on the warrant but had been refused by Rockdale County. They confirmed the warrant and agreed to take her.

A 22-year-old Loganville man was charged with interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after the vehicle that was associated with a juvenile runaway was located at the Whits Inn. He was arrested when the missing juvenile was located laying on the bed in his room. She was returned to the custody of her mother.

A 41-year-old Conyers man was transported to Walton County Jail after he was sentenced from court. The booking was completed at LPD before he was transported to jail.

July 23

A 36-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after it was reported that he was walking in the roadway drinking an alcoholic beverage in violation of a Loganville City Ordinance. He had an active warrant for family violence and was picked up on that warrant. It was also discovered that there was an open case against him shoplifting from CVS and he was also charged in that case.

July 26

A 41-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after it was reported by his wife that a vehicle was following her. The issues between the two had been the case for previous calls and in the other cases, the subject had also been under the influence. He was given the field sobriety test and subsequently taken to jail. A box containing a large sum of cash was located, as advised by the subject of its whereabouts, and it was taken in for safekeeping. The subject was advised how to go about getting it back on his release. The vehicle was then towed.

July 28

A 20-year-old Loganville resident was picked up at Gwinnett County Jail on a warrant pick-up, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 37-year-old Monroe woman was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County Jail after the vehicle she was driving alerted to the warrant after being picked up on the tag reader by an officer on traffic detail. Her vehicle was stopped and she was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 29-year-old Loganville man was charged with running a red light and driving without a valid license after he was stopped for running the red light on Brand Road and Loganville Highway. The vehicle he was driving had a Texas registration and he told officers he was in the process of obtaining a license, but had not yet received it. Due to the fact that he had a juvenile in the vehicle with him, he was given the two citations and advised he would need to make a mandatory appearance on Sept. 1.

July 31

A 19-year-old Loganville man was picked up from Snellville Police after LPD was contacted to confirm that the subject that Snellville PD had stopped had an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Loganville. He was picked up from SPD, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 36-year-old Eastman man was arrested and charged with loitering after a third day of complaints of him walking into traffic and businesses. When he refused to leave another business, he was eventually picked up and charged with loitering and transported to Walton County Jail.