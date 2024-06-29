LPD Reports: 3 men charged in ‘affray’ in Walmart; vehicle crashes and routine traffic stops end in arrests

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 1 – 15, 2024. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

June 1

A Marietta man was charged with failing to maintain lane and DUI after he almost got into a collision with a police office while driving erratically on Highway 78. The officer following him, eventually performing a traffic stop. The driver denied drinking, but the officer said he could smell alcohol coming from him and he failed to successfully perform the field sobriety test. He refused the breath test and was subsequently charged and transported to Walton County jail. His vehicle was towed.

June 2

A Norcross man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after he was allegedly seen walking around Home Depot removing knives from their packaging and putting them in his pocket. When confronted, he returned to the store and began placing the items back on the shelves. However, Home Depot wanted to press charges. The two utility knives retrieved totaled $21.94. The subject was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

An Oxford woman was picked up on a warrant and charged with failure to maintain lane after she was stopped for failing to maintain lane. When her license was run, it came back with a warrant out of Hall County. The warrant was confirmed and she was transported to Walton County jail. The vehicle was picked up by someone else at her request.

A Loganville man was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license following a a crash of Highway 78 in front of Bojangles. The driver whose license came back suspended said he was not aware that it had been suspended in New Jersey until he had been stopped by a Gwinnett County police officer the day before. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

June 3

A Loganville man was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe, driving without a valid license and following too closely after an accident on GA-10 at GA-81. The driver of one of the vehicles was sitting in the vehicle with the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle He allegedly confessed to drinking two beers on his way home from Walmart. After the field sobriety test he was given the state administered breath test on the Intox-5000. He tested at .164 and .163 grams respectively. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the charges.

June 4

A Conyers man was charged with DUI for drugs, less safe, and possession of Schedule III drugs following a single vehicle crash with a tree on Highway 20 near Brand Road. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs because he couldn’t walk and appeared unable to communicate. After being seen by EMS he stated that he was under the influence of Ketamine. He was transported to Piedmont Walton to have blood drawn following his consent to do so before being taken to Gwinnett County Detention Center.

June 10

A Monroe man was picked up on a warrant and transported to Gwinnett County jail after he passed a Loganville officer and his vehicle tag registered as being owned by someone with a warrant out of Gwinnett County. When his identity and the warrant was confirmed, he was transported to Gwinnett County jail.

June 11

A Loganville man was charged with no proof of insurance, no insurance and for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop. His vehicle was towed and he was booked and charged at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

A Florida man was charged with failing to obey a traffic control device, driving while license suspended and failure to yield while turning left following a crash with injuries on Highway 20 and Magnolia Street. When it was discovered that the at fault driver did not have a license, he was arrested, booked at LPD and then released on a copy of the citations.

June 14

A Lawrenceville man was charged with running a red light and driving without a license after he was stopped for running the red light on GA 10 at Logan Drive. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations. The vehicle was released to a licensed driver who was a passenger in the vehicle.

A man from Sparta was charged with running a red light and driving on a suspended license after he was stopped for running the red light on GA 10 at Highway 81. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

June 15

Three men were charged with disorderly conduct (affray) following a call out to Walmart on a report that people were fighting inside the store. When police arrived one of the vehicles was already leaving but was stopped and the people questioned. They reported that an employee had bumped a woman with a trashcan on a cart when trying to pass her and when one of the males got involved the person who had bumped the woman with a cart began to fight. However, following a review of the video of the incident, all three males involved were cited for the incident.

