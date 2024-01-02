LPD Reports: Couple charged after man pleads to go to jail to get away from woman then intervenes with police when she’s arrested

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dec. 1, 2023

A 45-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were charged with disorderly conduct when police were called to an altercation between the two outside a Loganville restaurant. When police responded, the couple agreed to keep it down. The man was waiting for an Uber and the woman said she would be going into Kroger to shop. However, they agreed to sit on a bench and wait for their respective rides. Police left, but had to return when the couple again began arguing and pushing and shoving. Alcohol was reportedly involved. The woman kept harassing the man, with him pleading with officers to take him to jail to avoid her. Eventually, she turned on the officers and they proceeded to arrest her for disorderly conduct. The man man was subsequently arrested when he proceeded to intervened on her behalf. The both ended up with disorderly conduct charges and were released to their respective rides home with a copy of the citations.

A snellville man was charged with driving without a license after he was involved in a minor accident in Loganville. When it was confirmed that his license had been expired since 2007, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Dec. 3

A 24-year-old Loganville man was charged for darting in traffic as a pedestrian and picked up on a warrant after he was seen walking in between lanes on GA Highway 10 soliciting the sale of roses. He was picked up and transported to Walton County jail when it was found that he had active warrants out of Athens Clarke County and they requested a hold.

Dec. 7

A 26-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Cobb County and transported to Walton County jail to await pick up by Cobb County officials.

A 28-year-old Loganville man was picked up and charged with driving without a license after he was seen driving away from a Loganville City Court appearance for driving on a suspended license. The vehicle was towed and he was booked and released on a copy of the license.

Dec. 8

A 40-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen placing a hat underneath her coat at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Store officials wished to press charges and it was believed this was not the first attempt to shoplift from the store. She was booked, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Dec. 14

A 53-year-old Monroe woman was charged with expired registration, driving with suspended tag, no insurance, 60 days to change name and address on license and driving while license suspended after her expired registration was picked up by an LPD officer’s automatic license plate reader. She was booked and released on a copy of the citation and the vehicle was towed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

