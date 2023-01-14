LPD Reports: Covington man arrested after causing commotion at LHS basketball game; More than $600 shoplifted by skip-scanning

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for December 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dec. 1

A 21-year-old Clarkston man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear bench warrant and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dec. 2

A 22-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, more than $500 after he was seen at the self checkout not scanning items. A total of unscanned items amounted to $614.06. He was booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dec. 6

A 36-year-old Loganville man was charged with loitering after he was observed after hours on the Zips Car Wash property. He had used the bathroom and was charging a tablet. He was charged with loitering, given a criminal trespass warning and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dec. 8

A 40-year-old Loganville man was picked up on two warrants after he was found parked at the Hoke Kelley Library in Loganville while the facility was closed. When his identity came back with two outstanding warrants, he was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dec. 9

A 19-year-old Covington man was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement after police were asked to removed him and two other students from a basketball game at Loganville High School. They were reportedly cussing and harassing players and coaches. The subject refused to go with the officers and when attempts were made to take him into custody, he jerked away from the officer. During the subsequent struggle to get him to comply, surrounding students yelled at the police. When a taser was pointed at the subject, he complied and was arrested. He was subsequently taken to Walton County Jail and criminally trespassed from Loganville High School.

Dec. 10

A 37-year-old Norcross man was cited for improper lane change/usage and driving without a valid license after a minor two vehicle crash on GA Highway 10.

Dec. 13

A 51-year-old Atlanta man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license and failure to yield when enter/crossing a roadway following a 2-vehicle crash in front of Taco Bell on Ga. 10. The passenger in one vehicle was treated for a complaint of injury on the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was charged with no license and failure to yield. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citations.

Dec. 14

A 58-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after he was seen by surveillance in Walmart loading items in the grocery cart and attempting to leave the store without paying. He was also seen on surveillance putting items into his pockets. He was booked and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 22-year-old Athens man was charged with expired registration, driving while license suspended/revoked and picked up on a warrant after his tag was picked up on the officer’s license plate reader for an expired registration. He was topped and a check also indicated that his license was suspended and he had an active warrant out of Clarke County for failure to appear. He was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and his vehicle was towed.

Dec. 16

A 19-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after he was seen by loss prevention in Walmart taking and placing a $39.88 pair of headphones in a bag and then leaving the store without paying. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on the citation.

A 66-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license and making an improper U-turn after he was seen making a U-turn on Highway 10 in front of Advanced Auto Parts. When he was stopped, he and his wife both told the officer that he did not have a license. He was arrested, booked at LPD and then released on a copy of his citation.

Dec. 18

A female resident of Loganville was charged with failure to stop at a stop/yield sign and driving without a license after she was seen failing to stop at a stop sign at C.S. Floyd and Pecan Street. She told officers she did not have a license but was getting food for her siblings. An officer stood by for a licensed driver to pick up the car and she was booked at the LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Dec. 19

A Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 after police responded to Walmart on report of a shoplifting in the amount of $301.56, which included a toy valued at $228 as well as a vacuum and food and candy valued at $54. The subject was seen on video walking out the store with the merchandise without paying. He was booked at LPD, cited and released on a copy.

Dec. 20

A 34-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving while license suspended, headlight requirements and expired registration after he was driving with just his park lights on and his tag was picked up on the officer’s license plate reader for an expired registration. He was stopped and due to his cooperation he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations and the vehicle was picked up by a friend.