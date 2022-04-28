LPD Reports: Customer and manager at Loganville fast food restaurant get into food fight over pricing

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 26 to March 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Feb. 26, 2022

A 40-year-old Duluth man was arrested on a warrant out of the City of Loganville for Failure to Appear. He was picked up and transported to the Walton County jail.

Feb. 28, 2022

A 23-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with running a red light and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce when he ran a red light in sight of a police officer. He was stopped and immediately acknowledged that he’d run the light but said he was in a hurry because his sister had been in a fight. When asked if he had anything illegal in the car, he allegedly said marijuana, and a gun, but that the gun was legal. He was charged with the marijuana and running the red light, the gun was returned to him when it checked out, and his vehicle was turned over to someone else at his request. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

March 4, 2022

An 18-year-old Loganville man was charged with no insurance, expired registration and driving while license suspended/revoked after the vehicle registered on the tag reader. The driver said he was unaware of whether or not the vehicle was insured. His license also came back as suspended. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

March 5, 2022

A 47-year-old Loganville woman was charged with theft or mislaid property after she took a wallet that had been left on a change machine at the laundromat. When he went back inside to look for it, it had been removed. Management looked at the camera footage and a woman was seen taking the wallet. She subsequently left the laundromat but returned about 15 minutes later. Police asked her about the wallet and she told them she had turned it in to the counter at the Kroger store. Police then checked at Kroger and the camera footage there showed her inside the store shopping, but not turning in any wallet. She was later found wandering around the Kroger parking lot and told police she was looking for the wallet. She was arrested and charged with theft. The wallet was turned in by somebody else who found it later in the parking lot with all the items the owner had listed, except for the $5 bill and three $1 bills he said he had in it in cash. Camera surveillance from the laundromat and Kroger to be entered into evidence

March 10

A 26-year-old Loganville woman was cited for shoplifting after she skip-scanned $133.45 worth of merchandise while checking out at Walmart. She had a small juvenile child with her so she was cited and released on a copy of the citation.

A 20-year-old Loganville woman was charged with failure to maintain lane, minor in possession of tobacco/vapor/nicotine and failure to maintain lane after she was found to have run off into a ditch. She allegedly confessed to having half a beer, but after failing a field sobriety test and consenting to a state administered breath test, she returned a result of .135gm. She was arrested and transported to the Walton County jail and her vehicle was impounded.

March 11

A 55-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 after she was seen bagging items without scanning them. She was stopped when she attempted to leave the store and was taken to the loss prevention officer. A check of her receipt and the items in the bag confirmed the discrepancy. She was subsequently charged with the shoplifting and released on a copy of the citation.

March 14

A 32-year-old Oxford man was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended/revoked, running a red light and picked up on a warrant following a 2-vehicle cash on GA 10 at the Kroger entrance. The suspect turned in front of another vehicle and then fled on foot following the collision. He was arrested following a brief foot chase.

A 30-year-old Atlanta woman was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked after she was stopped for speeding (65 mph in a 45 mph speed zone). When a check of her license came back suspended, she was booked at the LPD and her vehicle was towed. She was given a courtesy ride to Whits Inn.

March 17

A 41-year-old Loganvlle man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 and disorderly conduct after he initially ran out of Walgreens with the stolen merchandise but returned to the store to locate a phone that he had dropped while inside. A search of his person allegedly found sunglasses and a JVC speaker still in the original box hidden in the groin area of his clothes. He was also wearing a red hoodie that he had picked up in the store. He initially gave a false name, but later gave his correct name which returned with a warrant out of Newton County. Newton County confirmed the warrant but did not want to place a hold. He was charged with disorderly conduct for giving a false name and for the shoplifted items and was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

March 18

A customer and a manager of a Loganville fast food restaurant were arrested following a dispute over a price in the drive through that resulted in them throwing food and beverages at each other and the customer spitting on the manager. After police responded to the location, surveillance footage showed the customer threw her food at the manager after complaining about the price and the manager threw the food back. The customer allegedly knocked the cash register off the counter, damaging it and spat at the manager when she walked outside. The customer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and damage to property and the manager was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for retaliating during the food fight.

March 19

A 22-year-old Covington woman was charged with speeding, license; driving while license suspended/revoked and no insurance after she was clocked speeding at 55 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of her citations and her vehicle was impounded.

March 21

A 33-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant out of Rockdale County after officers got a call that a suspicious woman was talking to herself and appeared to be on drugs. Police reported she was speaking incoherently and appeared to be on some sort of drugs. When they managed to find out her identity, it was found that she had a warrant for felony drugs out of Rockdale County. She was also flagged with possible mental health issues. She was transported to Rockdale County and turned over to jail staff.

A 23-year-old Auburn man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and LPD assisted another agency following a suspicious person call. The call was regarding a person laying down in a wooded area off Hodges Street. The description of the man matched one given out by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant. He was handcuffed and a baggie containing a substance believed to be meth was found in his pocket. WCSO was contacted and were on the way to pick him up when he took off running while his hands were handcuffed behind his back. He was, however, caught and taken back into custody before turning him over to WCSO.

March 22

A 34-year-old Loganville man was charged with no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked after he was stopped for speeding (75-mph in a 45 mph speed zone). He said his mother, with whom he resides, was supposed to get the insurance on the vehicle for him. She picked up the vehicle and he was booked at LPD and released on copies of his citations.

March 23

A 19-year-old Monroe man was charged with driving without a valid license after he was seen at a gas pump after driving up in the vehicle. Officers were aware he had no license from a previous interaction. He was booked at the LPD and released on a copy of the citation

March 24

A 38-year-old Atlanta man was picked up at Loganville Police Department during City Court on a warrant out of Walton County and transported to the Walton County Jail.

March 28

A 39-year-old Bethlehem man was charged with possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related object as well as picked up on a warrant after he was seen walking near the RV trailers at Maxie Price RV in Loganville. He told police he had been in a dispute with his girlfriend and he was looking for a ride home. A check came back with warrants out of Barrow and Newton counties. He was arrested on the warrant from Barrow County and a search turned up the alleged drugs. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.