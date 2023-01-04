LPD Reports: Domestic dispute, drunk and disorderly issues and fleeing suspects keep police busy

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Nov. 8

A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.

Nov. 17

A 39-year-old Forsyth man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing law enforcement officers. A battery charge was not filed due to insufficient evidence. Police responded to reports of a fight after being called to Piedmont Walton. The victim said he had got into an altercation with the Forsyth man after chastising the man for the way he was speaking to his girlfriend. The girlfriend was a friend of the victim. He had obvious injuries and the girlfriend arrived at the hospital to back up his story, but declined filling out a statement due to fear of repercussions to herself. Police attempted to contact the suspect, who also had warrants out of Rockdale County, but he took off running. He was later located hiding in a dumpster. A search of his person located a needle, baggy of a crystal-like substance and a broken glass pipe. He was transported to Piedmont Walton due to complaints of back and shoulder pain and was then transported to Walton County jail.

Nov. 19

A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after police were called to his parents home in Loganville after he arrived there intoxicated and harassed and threatened his father. He was told by police to leave the property but was later found to be hiding in the closet on the porch. At that time he was transported to the Walton County Jail for house and cited under the Loganville City Ordinance for criminal trespass.

A 62-year-old Grayson man was picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County following a minor traffic crash on Lawrenceville Road at Covington Road.

Nov. 21

A 37-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with battery following an altercation between him and the boyfriend of his girlfriend’s daughter. According to the police report, when the daughter had not come home, the subject went to a cul-da-sac where they were parked in a car and allegedly pulled open the door and punched the daughter’s boyfriend in the face. A scuffle ensued and both parties received some injuries. The mother’s boyfriend was deemed the initial aggressor and was subsequently arrested.

Nov. 22

A 59-year-old Tampa man was arrested and charged with simple assault and public drunkenness after he and another man were sitting on the curb drinking. The other man moved when he was asked to but the subject was disoriented, had slurred speech and appeared intoxicated. He began stumbling around, and cursing, and was subsequently placed under arrest for public drunk. While waiting for him to be medically cleared at Piedmont Walton, he spat at the officer, hitting him on his pant leg and laughing about it. He later spat on the officer a second time. He was subsequently taken to Walton County Jail and warrants were to be obtained for him to also be charged with simple assault.

Nov. 23

A 35-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign and driving without a valid license/no license after a crash at Highway 81 at Bay Creek Road.

Nov. 24

A 24-year-old Cleveland man was charged with following too closely, leaving the scene of an accident with damage and injury, disorderly conduct and driving while license suspended following a crash on Highway 20. The subject did not stop, instead leaving the scene via C.S. Floyd Road. He was subsequently stopped by Walton County Sheriff’s Office and initially did not give up his correct name. He later gave his correct name and confessed he ran because he was scared. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Nov. 24

A 43-year-old Marble Hill woman was charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI and open container violation after she was found at the end of the Loganville United Methodist Church parking lot, sleeping in the driver’s side of the vehicle. Her front tires of the vehicle were on the public sidewalk and she had a dog in the vehicle with her. A 3/4 full bottle marked “Tequila” was beside her in the passenger’s seat. She was woken up and officers called her mother to try and get her a ride home due to the strong smell of alcohol and signs of being under the influence. Her mother reported that she had a history of alcohol abuse and had had family troubles earlier in the day and she was on her way to pick her daughter up. When the officer went back to his vehicle, the subject started her car and drove away. The officer followed and she eventually stopped at the intersection of Main Street and GA 10. At this time she became belligerent with officers and was eventually handcuffed and put in the patrol car. However, she managed to partially slip out of her handcuffs and had to be subdued by officers. At that time a wrecker was called for her vehicle and animal control for her dog and she was transported to Walton County Jail. It was reported that she continued to be belligerent toward jail staff and had to be subdued by jail staff with OC Spray.

Nov. 30

A 31-year-old Duluth man was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe and improper parking after police were called to a location where he was parked outside a residence and asleep in the car. Police attempted to wake him up and he eventually woke up when they realized the door was unlocked and opened the door. He initially told them he was tired and that’s why he was sleeping but seemed sleepy and mumbled answers. When police asked for his keys because he was not in a condition to drive, he attempted to drive away. At that time he confessed to drinking, but refused the field sobriety and breathalyzer test. He also refused to sign the citation. He was subsequently transported to Walton County Jail.

Two men were charged with shoplifting after police were called to the Home Depot regarding the two, one who concealed items in his pants and the other who hid items under a charcoal bag. When they were stopped, one had $337.94 worth of stolen items and the other had $119.97 in stolen goods. Both were arrested, booked and then released on a copy of their citations.