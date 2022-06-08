LPD Reports: Domestic dispute over cheating; man charged with stealing lumber from construction site; child abuse investigation

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 29 to May 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into two parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 29

Two female subjects were cited for disorderly conduct after police were called to the Walmart parking lot about fighting. They reported that the fight was over one of them cheating on the other. They were both cited for disorderly conduct.

April 30

A 25-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with driving without a valid driving license and no insurance following a collision between his vehicle and another at the intersection of Ga. 10 and Old Loganville Road. Both drivers claimed to be traveling on a green light, but there were no witnesses to validate either story. However, the Florida man was arrested as he did not have a valid driving license or any insurance.

May 1

A 25-year-old Lyons man was charged with expired registration and driving while license suspended/revoked after his vehicle hit on a tag reader as having no insurance and an expired tag. When he was stopped, he was able to produce valid insurance on the vehicle, but his license was suspended and the tag was expired. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citations. The vehicle was turned over to a family member at his request.

May 3

A 44-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant and booked at the LPD.

A 20-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor, failure to maintain lane and open container violation after he was seen failing to maintain his lane. He allegedly failed the field sobriety test and admitted to have “one” beer. An inventory of his vehicle for towing allegedly turned up an open container of beer in the foot well of the passenger side of the vehicle. He consented to a blood test, which was drawn at Piedmont Walton, and he was released on a copy of his citations.

A 23-year-old Norcross man was charged with theft by taking (less than $500), no insurance and loitering or prowling after he was caught after hours on a construction site with lumber in the back of his truck. He claimed he was a roofer and was working there but the construction personnel said nobody should be on site and there was no roofing under construction. The subject then confessed he was there to meet his girlfriend. However, the still was no explanation for the lumber in his truck and there had been reports of thefts of lumber from that location in recent times. He was arrested and charged and the vehicle was towed.

May 7

A 21-year-old Loganville man was charged with following too closely and driving without a valid license/no license after a 2-vehicle accident on Old Loganville Drive. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was removed by Taylor’s Towing and the driver was arrested for driving without a license and for following too closely and the other vehicle was removed by the driver.

May 8

A 56-year-old Loganville man and his wife were charged with shoplifting after they were observed on surveillance skip scanning some of the items. A total of $199.59 was not scanned. Both were booked at LPD before being released on a copy of the citation.

May 9

An investigation was conducted into an instance of potential child abuse due to reports of an 8-year-old child having belt marks on her back from an alleged whipping. The child and the mother were interviewed and the mother told police that the child had been whipped with a belt, but the marks were as a result of her moving about to avoid the belt and it had caught her on the back instead. At this time no charges were filed, but the information was passed on to the relevant agencies.

A 33-year-old Loganville man was charged with failure to stop at a stop/yield sign and driving without a license after an officer saw him fail to stop at a stop sign on Covington Street. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations. He was picked up by his wife, who had a valid license.

A 68-year-old Loganville man was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and expired license/wproof of renewal after he was seen failing to maintain his lane before crashing down an embankment and into a creek. A police officer rushed to his aid and found the driver was to be conscious but very disoriented and unstable on his feet. He also appeared impaired and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He agreed to have blood tested and was then transported to Walton County Jail.