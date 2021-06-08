LPD Reports: Driver rams another vehicle in the Kroger parking lot in an alleged road rage incident

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for May 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

May 2

A 30-year-old Atlanta man was charged with running a red light, driving without a valid license/no license after he was reportedly seen turning left from Ga. 10 onto Lee Byrd Road on a red light. The driver said he did not have a driver’s license and none of the other occupants of the vehicle had either. The front seat passenger was unable to answer as he appeared unconscious and was covered in vomit. EMS was called and he was transported to the hospital. The driver was charged and released on a copy of his citation, the vehicle was towed and the officer gave him and the rest of the occupants a ride to their home in Bay Creek Mobile Home Park.

A 26-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she reportedly admitted having items, valued at $81.73, in her bag with which she attempted to leave the store without paying. She was arrested, booked, charged and released with a copy of her citation.

A 32-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was reportedly seen on surveillance changing price tags on some items and skip scanning some others. She attempted to leave the store with all the items and then dropped some on the floor and left the cart and went to her vehicle. When confronted at her vehicle, she said her card was declined and she was phoning her husband. She was told she had been seen changing the price on items and she allegedly then apologized for lying. She was charged and released on a copy of the items.

May 3

A 22-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she allegedly admitted to placing items, subsequently valued at $297.51, into her bag and attempting to leave the store without paying for them. She was arrested, booked and then released on a copy of the citation. The receipt and a video surveillance CD were placed into evidence.

May 6

A 40-year-old Lawrenceville man was criminally trespassed from a business after he was seen on surveillance back on Race Trac at 3940 Atlanta Highway property after being criminally trespassed previously and returning to the property. He was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center.

A 49-year-old Loganville man was charged with aggravated assault – other weapon after he reportedly ran into another vehicle in the Loganville Kroger parking lot in an alleged road rage incident. The subject allegedly yelled at the victim initially when the two were both in the turn lane between the Waffle House and Kroger. The victim turned into the Loganville Parking lot and was reportedly rammed by the subject, who told police that his foot “slipped off of the brake and got stuck on the gas,” resulting in his vehicle slamming into the victim’s vehicle. A witness, who was checking on the subject, reported seeing him pick up something from his floorboard and put it in the center console. He was arrested and during an inventory of his vehicle, before it was towed, a black Baretta pistol was reportedly located in the center console.

May 25

A 34-year-old Savannah man was picked up on an outstanding warrant after police were called to Walmart regarding an intoxicated man who was allegedly behaving unruly and harassing customers. A check of his identity turned up an outstanding warrant out of South Carolina.

May 28

A 29-year-old Lawrenceville man was picked up on several outstanding warrants, including out of Walton County after officers were called to the Whitts Inn on a suspicious person call. The subject had been reportedly causing a disturbance, something that was reportedly an ongoing problem.

May 29

A 29-year-old Auburn man was picked up on an outstanding warrant after he was observed driving east on Ga. 10 with no lights on. When an attempt was made to perform a traffic stop, he fled into the Kroger and Wells Fargo Bank parking lot. He and his passenger were ordered out of the vehicle and the man was found to have a valid warrant out of Walton County. He was booked and turned over to jail staff.

A 20-year-old Loganville woman was charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without lights on after she was stopped for driving without her lights on. She was booked and released on a copy of her license.

May 31

A 54-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with shoplifting less than $400, carrying a pistol without a license and picked up on a warrant after he was allegedly seen on surveillance placing a $14.97 pair of sunglasses on the head of a companion who then left Walmart with it without paying. The companion also had other items that he allegedly had not paid for. The companion, a Loganville man, was located outside the store and also arrested.

A 39-year-old Dacula man was turned over to the LPD on a probation warrant after he had been picked up by an Auburn police officer at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 81 and Bold Springs Road. He was booked at the LPD and transported to Walton County Detention Center.