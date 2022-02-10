LPD Reports: Drunk man charged with burglary claims occupant wanted him to, and voice behind him told him to, break into the home

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the last two weeks of January 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Jan. 13

A 22-year-old Loganville man was arrested for burglary-forced entry and public drunkenness after police were called to the home of a woman reporting someone was trying to get into her home at about 2 a.m.. The woman reported she had heard a tugging at the door and saw the man who lived in the trailer across the street from her trying to get into her home. She yelled at him to leave and saw him walk to another trailer and away from hers. He was located by the police and told them that he thought she wanted him to break in and that he heard her and a man’s voice from behind him telling him to do it so he used a Walmart gift card to try and break in. Police also noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath as well. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Detention Center.

Jan. 14

A 46-year-old Loganville woman was charged with battery and criminal trespass, business, after she allegedly attacked an employee at the motel at 4200 Atlanta Highway. It was reported that on Jan. 3 she had been told she had been told she had to leave after a 22 day stay as it was not an extended-stay motel. When she continued to return, she was given a criminal trespass warning. An employee who was cleaning the room on Jan. 14, saw her leave the room and left the door ajar. The employee closed the door at which time the subject demanded she be allowed back in. When the employee refused, the subject hit her several times in the head with her fist. This was witnessed by another employee. Police were called and the subject was arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Jan. 18

A 21-year-old Winder man was charged with speeding, no insurance and driving on a suspended tag after he was clocked speeding at 44 mph in a 25 mph speed zone on Lee Byrd Road. When his tag came back suspended and he had now insurance, he was booked at the LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was towed.

A 48-year-old Loganville man was charged with failure to maintain lane/wrong side of the road and driving without a valid license/no license after he was stopped for driving the wrong way on Ga. 10 eastbound through Loganville just before 8 p.m. He had a Florida driver’s license and Mexico ID. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

Jan. 20

A 20-year-old Loganville resident was arrested and charged with being in possession of a fraudulent identity when she was being fingerprinted at the Loganville Police Department for a court case on a previous shoplifting case. She handed over a license that did not have a hologram and it appeared to be fake. On a check of the license number, the license was found to belong to somebody else. A confirmation against the date of birth of the subject, she was found to have a Georgia State Identification Number. She was arrested for use of a fake government number, booked at Loganville Police Department and transported to Walton County Jail.

Jan. 21

A 48-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault – other weapon after he allegedly showed a knife to the father of a young female co-worker after he confronted him at the restaurant and insisted he resign within 24-hours as he was on the sex offender registry. The father had then left the restaurant and was allegedly confronted by the man, at which time the father pushed him onto a bench. He told police he was leaving and pushed the man when he approached him as he was worried about the knife he had shown earlier. The subject who had shown the knife was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Detention Center.

Jan. 23

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI – alcohol less safe after she was stopped for failing to maintain lane. She allegedly failed the field sobriety test and tested at .172 grams on the portable breath test and .163 grams on the state administered test at the LPD. Her vehicle was towed and she was transported to the Walton County Detention Center.