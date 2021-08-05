LPD Reports: DUI arrest after Harley rider drops bike at traffic light; man charged with stolen vehicle, drugs, after passing out in parking lot

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 15 – 24, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

July 15

A 23-year-old Loganville woman was arrested on a warrant pick up and charged with speeding (70 in a 45 mph speed zone) after she registered on the laser on Ga. 10 near Walton Street in Loganville. When a check came back with an outstanding warrant, she was transported to the Walton County Jail and given a copy of the speeding citation.

July 18

A male subject was arrested and charged with loitering after he was reported as a suspicious person for acting strangely at Ingles in Loganville. He had been reported for strange behavior as a result of methamphetamine us. On this occasion, he was allegedly standing in front of the manager’s desk making strange jerky movements with his arms and face. He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

A male subject was arrested and charged with driving without a license and following too closely after he allegedly ran his vehicle into the rear of another vehicle on Ga. Highway 20 that stopped at the traffic signal at Ga. Highway 81. There were no injuries reported.

July 20

A 34-year-old Loganville woman was arrested when an officer monitoring traffic on Brand Road near Highway 20 checked on the vehicle and it came back with the driver’s license of the owner being suspended. She was arrested and released on a copy of the citation and the vehicle was towed.

A 37-year-old Auburn resident was picked up on an warrant out of Walton County when a check on his vehicle registered that the owner had a warrant. A traffic stop was initiated on Logan Drive and the driver was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

July 21

A 30-year-old Cumming man was arrested, booked and transported to Walton County Jail after officers were notified that he had been picked up in Jasper County and had an outstanding warrant from Loganvilel on failing to appear charges after leaving the scene of an accident and violating the conditions of his license.

A 39-year-old Hoeschton man was arrested and charged with Theft by receiving stolen property $500, possession of schedule 1 drugs and possesson and use of drug related objects after police were called to the Murphy on Atlanta Highway on the report of an unconscious male inside a vehicle. The man was stirring when officers arrived, but he still seemed a little out of it. Officers noticed a butane torch lighter and plastic baggie with a substance that looked like drugs. As a result, the man was asked to step out of the vehicle and a search was conducted, allegedly finding what appeared to be substances consistent with crystal meth and heroin or crack cocaine. Drug paraphanalia also was allegedly located. The subject reportedly told officers that the drugs belonged to his girlfriend and she was inside in the bathroom. Nobody was located. A check of the car came back as a rental and it was reported stolen out of Suwanee. The subject admitted it was “only a few days late” but acknowledged that he should have taken it back already. The vehicle was towed and the man was transported to jail.

July 23

A 23-year-old Athens man was picked up on a probation warrant out of Columbia County after his information was run during a separate issue at the Waffle House. His property was turned over to the companion with him at the time and he was transported to jail.

July 24

A 62-year-old Acworth man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence – alcohol less safe after his Harley Davidson fell over while he was stopped at the intersection of Ga. 81 and 10. It dropped when a Loganville police officer was close by and when he stopped to assist, he noticed a strong smell of alcohol. The rider allegedly failed the field test and the portable test with a reading of .126 grams. He refused the full breath test but agreed to a blood test. He was taken to the hospital to have blood drawn and then transported to the Walton County Jail.