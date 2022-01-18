LPD Reports: It is not a good idea to drive, and speed, through Loganville if you don’t have a valid license

The Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 1 – 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Jan. 1, 2022

A 29-year-old man from South Carolina was charged with no tag, no insurance and expired registration following a traffic stop for no tag displayed. The officer reported the smell of marijuana while speaking to the driver, who said he had lost his driver’s licence, which he said was from Washington state, and that he did not have insurance and registration. He acknowledged the marijuana, but said it was from Washington where it was legal. He said he was in town visiting his baby’s mama. The vehicle was towed and he was given a citation and a mandatory court date. He had three addresses, South Carolina, Seattle Washington and Loganville.

Jan. 6

A 29-year-old Conyers man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on a warrant out of Loganville Municipal Court.

Jan. 7

A young Lawrenceville resident was charged with speeding and driving without a valid license after he was clocked doing 58 mph on Bay Creek Road. When stopped he initially said he had a driving permit at home, but then confessed he did not. He was booked at LPD and then turned over to his mother with a copy of his citation.

Jan. 8

A 35-year-old Monroe man was arrested after he was approached by an officer in the parking lot at Lowe’s in Loganville at 11:20 p.m. He allegedly became enraged when he was asked for identification. When he did give it and it was checked, it came back as having a warrant for failure to appear on a finger printable offence. His vehicle and firearm were turned over to his girlfriend and he was transported to Walton County Jail.

A 23-year-old Stone Mountain woman was charged with speeding and driving without a license after she was clocked allegedly driving at 69 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. When she was stopped for speeding, it was found that she did not have a driver’s license. Her vehicle was towed and she was given a ride to the Quik Trip service station to wait for her transportation.

Jan. 10

A 19-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving without a license when he was stopped on Ga. 10 after driving out of the store. It was known that he did not have a driver’s license and he confessed that he didn’t, but told the officer he was just driving to the store. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Jan. 12

A 35-year-old Loganville man was arrested for driving without a license after being stopped for a second time driving on a suspended license. He was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County jail. He vehicle was turned over to another named individual at his request.

Jan. 13

A 23-year-old Loganville man was transported to Walton County Jail to serve out his one day in court that he was sentenced to in the Loganville Municipal Court.

A 28-year-old Monroe man was transported to Walton County jail on a warrant after he was identified in the LPD lobby as having a warrant out of Walton County.