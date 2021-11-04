LPD Reports: It is not wise to speed, shoplift or apply for a job background check at the LPD if you have outstanding warrants

The following incidents were reported by the Loganville Police Department during the month of October 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Aug. 23

A 19-year-old Snellville woman was arrested and charged with forgery in the first and fourth degree after she allegedly attempted to cash a check at the Synovus Bank in Loganville from the account of one of its customers. Police were called by the bank when the teller noticed that the signature did not match that of the customer. The suspect was approached leaving the bank and when the customer verified that it was indeed an attempt at fraud, she was arrested by LPD.

Oct. 3

A 34-year-old Snellville woman was charged with driving on a suspended licence and operating a vehicle with an expired tag after she was picked up on the tag reader for expired tag and driver with a suspended licence. She was booked at the LPD and released on a copy of her citations and the vehicle was towed.

Oct. 7

A 38-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after police were dispatched to Walmart on man who was walking around Walmart talking to himself and bothering customers. It was requested that he be given a cdriminal trespass warning. When a check of his name revealed that he had an outstanding warrant out of Walton County, he was issued the criminal trespass warning and transported to Walton County Jail on the warrant.

Oct. 9

A 41-year-old Lawrenceville woman was charged with disorderly conduct after she was reported to be intoxicated in a Ford Expedition in the Walmart Parking lot. The battery in her car was dead and she was allegedly upset with the officers and refused to follow orders. Her boyfriend was called to pick her up, but she took off running. When an officer caught up with her, she allegedly tried to kick him. She was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed and transported to LPD for booking. She was released to her boyfriend with a disorderly conduct citation when he arrived.

A 51-year-old Locust Grove man was picked up from the Fulton County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear in Loganville Municipal Court on a shoplifting charge. He was booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

A 20-year-old Covington woman was given a warning for with driving with a suspended tag and charged with no insurance and driving while license suspended/revoked after she was stopped for a suspended tag. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations and her vehicle was towed.

Oct. 11

A 37-year-old Loganville man was charged with speeding and picked up on a warrant after he was clocked speeding on Ga. 10 at Cown Road doing 60 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. A check of his license revealed a warrant out of Walton County for failure to appear. His vehicle was released to a licensed driver per his request and he was transported to Walton County Jail on the warrant pick-up with a copy of his citation for speeding.

Oct. 13

A 43-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Coweta County when he came into LPD for a background check for a job. When the check revealed an outstanding warrant, he was booked and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 17

A 33-year-old Grayson woman was charged with making an inproper U-turn, a safety belt violation (children) and driving while license suspended/revoked and theft by shoplifting less than $500 after she made an improper U-turn in front of a police officer. The officer was responding to a report of shoplifting at Walmart. When stopped, the woman said she had been approached by an employee from Walmart about items she had not paid for. She said she had left, leaving all the items behind, including some that she had paid for. She was identified as the shoplifting suspect. The father was contacted to pick up the children – one being a 3-year-old in the back of the vehicle where there was no child seat. She was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 18

A 48-year-old Athens man was charged with speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked and no insurance as well as being picked up on a warrant after being clocked speeding at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone on Ga. 10 at Walton Street. After a check indicated that he had no insurance, was driving on a suspended license and had a warrant out of Athens Clarke County, he was arrested. An inventory of the vehicle turned up several glass pipes, two scales and a safe. He told police those belonged to a friend who had left them in his vehicle. He was booked, transported to the Walton County Jail and his vehicle was towed. The items were turned into evidence.

Oct. 21

Two men were arrested in connection with a burglary after they were stopped by LPD for a tinted window and the driver did not have a valid license. The vehicle they were in also matched the description of burglary suspects and a search of the vehicle turned up two ski masks and several dark hooded sweatshirts. The were confirmed as being the suspects in the burglary and were turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

A 56-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, failure to yield while turning left and disorderly conduct following a wreck on GA 10 in front of Walmart between an F150 and an SUV. When police arrived the 56-year-old driver of the SUV had left the scene. The driver of the other vehicle said he had seen the driver and the vehicle behind the Bank of America and he had told him to wait while he went to get his phone and insurance card but when he returned, the SUV had left. There was however a note, with a number on it stuck to the power box behind the Bank of America. Calls to the number were not answered, but when the driver was eventually located at his residence, he was arrested for disorderly conduct. This occurred when he ignored an instruction not to walk into his house to get water. Since he was the suspect in a hit and run, the officer did not want him going inside and drinking water in the case of a potential DUI or locking the door to keep officers out. He was booked at LPD and then released on a copy of the citations.

Oct. 24

An 18-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting after he was seen by Walmart loss preventing paying for a pair of general purpose gloves but omitting to pay for a battery, glasses and an angle grinder for a total value of $135.62. He admitted to police he had not paid for those items but said he could pay for them now. He was instead arrest, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 26-year-old Loganville resident was charged with following too closely and driving while unlicensed following an accident on GA 20 at C.S. Floyd Road in Loganville involving two other vehicles. She initially told police on the scene that she had a license out of Indiana but it was suspended, but police reported that a check revealed that she had ID documents out of Indiana and Georgia, but no license out of either states.

A 26-year-old Monroe man was charged with disorderly conduct following a domestic incident in which he allegedly had threatened them with a gun. When police arrived, they found the complainant’s vehicle had been damaged and the subject also had damage to his vehicle. The complainant reported that the subject had deliberately approached them with his vehicle, causing the damage. The gun and ammuntion was taken in for safekeeping and police noted that there was no way to corroborate the threat of violence with it. The complainants declined to provide witness statements. The subject’s vehicle, which had obvious damage, was towed he was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Detention Center.

Oct. 25

An 18-year-old Loganville man was charged with speeding and driving on a suspended license after he was clocked driving at 50 mph in a 35 mph speed zone on Bay Creek Road. The vehicle was released to the passenger to drive and the subject was given his two citations