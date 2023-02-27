LPD Reports: Loganville man arrested and police officer injured after the man causes commotion at a residence

The City of Loganville reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 3 – 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Jan. 3, 2023

A 29-year-old Lilburn man was picked up on a warrant out of Dekalb County, arrested, charged with lighted headlights/other lights required, driving while license suspended after he was stopped for having one passenger-side headlight out. A run through GCIC showed that the vehicle, which belonged to a named woman, had no insurance. The male driver, however, was charged with the other violations and picked up on the warrant. Someone picked up his passenger, the vehicle was towed due to having no insurance and he was booked and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 45-year-old Monroe man was picked up on a warrant while driving through Loganville at a request of the GBI and the Lilburn Police Department. He was transported to Loganville Police Department and handed over to the GBI and Lilburn PD.

Jan. 5, 2023

A 23-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with public drunkenness and obstructing law enforcement officers after he allegedly caused a commotion at a residence, was combative with officers when they arrived and resisted arrest. He had been riding his bicycle when he stopped to ask if he could share the heat of some people standing around a fire in a yard. They welcomed him, but soon found that he appeared to be drunk and disorderly and became aggressive. Police encountered him “staggering around” in the grass, looking disoriented a little way away from the fire. He told them that the group had chased him down the road, had stolen his beer and threw his bike in the bush. A check of his identity led to an individual who lived on Pecan Street who had an outstanding warrant. The people around the fire disputed his story, however, saying they had asked him to leave when he began acting sketchy and hiding behind items. He then threw his bike in the woods, threw his beer, went to retrieve his bike and attempted to ride it, instead crashing into the guard rail. Rockdale County declined to accept him and attempts to arrest him proved difficult. Police report that he was “all over the place,” throwing bike and when he was eventually got into the car, he hit his head repeatedly on the cage and the door of the patrol car and continued once he was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail. He was also charged with obstruction due to the fact that one of the officers was injured and had to be taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Jan 6

A 26-year-old Atlanta man was arrested and charged with no registration and license, no tag and driving while license was suspended or revoked after he was stopped for no tag displayed. The driver said he had just purchased and he was unable to register it or obtain a tag. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citation.

A female subject and a male subject, no ages given, were charged following a 2-vehicle crash on Georgia 20. The female in one vehicle was charged with making an improper left or right turn and the male in the other was charged with not having a license. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Jan. 8,

A 54-year-old Loganville man was charged with expired registration, expired driver’s license and driving with a suspended tag after the vehicle that he was driving registered on an officer’s automatic license plate reader. When he was stopped he confessed that his license was no good. That checked out to indeed be the case. When contacted, the owner of the vehicle requested that it be removed from the scene for liability reasons. It was towed by Taylor’s and the subject was arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 32-year-old Cumming man was picked up from Henry County on a probation violation warrant, booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County Jail.

Jan. 11

A 60-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 after he was seen on surveillance skip scanning at the self-checkout and missing $200.74. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citation.

Jan. 14

A 27-year-old Buckhead man was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen slumped in his vehicle in the parking lot of Lowes after business hours. When approached he immediately became combative and asked if he had committed a crime. He refused to give his ID and became verbally combative, refusing to get out of the vehicle. A check on the temporary tag returned to a female, but he continued to refuse to give his ID or exit the vehicle. He was forcible removed from the vehicle and arrested. He was transported to the police department where he demanded to be seen by EMS for various complaints of shortness of breath, peanut allergies, dizziness and a head injury. EMS arrived on the scene and he was released on a copy of the citation for disorderly conduct.