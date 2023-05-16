LPD Reports: Loganville man threatens another driver with an ‘AK-style weapon’ in road rage incident

The Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 6

A 24-year-old man was arrested under a felony traffic stop after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident. Police were called to the RaceTrac by a man claiming that a man in a BMW had threatened him with a gun during an incident on Brand and Oak Road. When police responded they witnesses the BMW speed off and executed the traffic stop. When questioned, the driver of the BMW said that the other driver had made a racial slur, but denied threatening him with a gun. When the other driver was questioned, however, he was able to describe the gun used to threaten him. He described it as a “AK style weapon, short stock with what appeared to be a 30 round clip – black gun with brown wooden on the barrel. This was located in the BMW, along with several other guns. The driver of the BMW was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a gun, tag from tinted or obscuring tag, driving with a suspended tag, fleeing/attempting to elude police; firearms, pointing or aiming at another, and possession of firearms during a crime. He was transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center and his vehicle was impounded. The guns were taken into evidence.

April 1

A 57-year-old Loganville woman was picked up from Oconee County jail for a warrant from LPD for failure to appear and transported to Walton County jail.

April 2

A 24-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant and charged with failure to yield while turning left and driving while license suspended/revoked following a minor crash on Georgia 10. The driver of the other vehicle had a complaint of injury. When it was found he had a warrant and a suspended license he was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County jail.

A 53-year-old Loganville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, criminal trespass and failure to maintain lane after he fled on foot from a single vehicle collision with a tree. The man was identified and when called he allegedly told officers he knew nothing about the crash and was actually out of state in New York. A short time later he called 911 and his phone pinged close to the crash site. He was later located hiding in a shed on a nearby property and taken into custody.

April 10

A 35-year-old Loganville man was picked up on an arrest warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on family violence charges after police responded to the location on a domestic dispute. His former wife said nothing physical happened between them but he was being aggressive and throwing things in the home. He was arrested and taken to Walton County Jail.

April 12

A 28-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant and charged with a dispute after his mother called police stating that he had threatened her. He, and witnesses, denied the threat. However, he was picked up on a warrant and transported to Walton County jail.

April 13

A 38-year-old Clarkston man was picked up on a warrant, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

April 14

A 37-year-old Grayson man was criminally trespassed from Alexander Crossing after he broke a window in a dispute with the mother of his child during a custody dispute.

A 64-year-old man was picked up on a warrant and charged with following too closely after a minor accident on Ga. 10 in which he ran into the back of a vehicle, pushing it into a third vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

April 15

A 29-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with expired registration, no insurance and driving while license suspended/revoked after his vehicle hit on the license plate reader. When information came back as being suspended, and no license could be verified, the vehicle was towed, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 22-year-old Loganville man was charged with expired registration, driving with suspended tag and no insurance after the vehicle hit on the license plate reader. When the item was verified, the vehicle was impounded, the subject was booked at LPD and released to his mother with copies of the citation. He also had no valid driver’s license and marijuana was located in the vehicle and he was charged with those violations.