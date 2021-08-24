LPD Reports: Man angered by dispute with father-in-law runs into 3 parked vehicles as he leaves the residence

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 15, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Aug. 2

LPD officers were dispatched to Gwinnett County Jail to pick up a 25-year-old man who had been picked up by Gwinnett County and had a failure to appear warrant out of the City of Loganville. He was booked at LPD and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

Aug. 6

A 22-year-old Madison man was picked up on a slew of outstanding warrants after he drove through the City of Loganville with his tag obscured by a darkly tinted back window. A check of his license, which he told police he had just got back, turned up that he had outstanding warrants out of the the City of Monroe, Clark County as well as Madison. His license also was suspended for failure to appear and failure to pay child support obligations.

Aug. 11

A 21-year-old Loganville man was arrested at his home in Alexander Crossing for interference with a 911 call. He was booked at LPD and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

Aug. 12

A 27-year-old Snellville man was arrested after he was clocked going 49 mph in a 35 mph zone in the area of Lawrenceville and Bay Creek Road. Once he was stopped, it was revealed that he did not have insurance and a tag. He allegedly told police he thought that the dealership took care of that. He also had an outstanding warrant. He was given citations for his traffic offenses and transported to Walton County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

Aug. 14

A Loganville man was charged with expired registration, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident after he reportedly sped away from a residence on Stonecrest Drive after having words with his father-in-law, striking three parked vehicles on his way out. The vehicle, a white truck, was subseuqently found abandoned off the roadway on Tom Brooks Drive with a tire missing and damage to the side of the vehicle. His wife had not seen him since he left the home. However, he turned himself in the following morning and was booked before being released on a copy of the citations with his charges.

Aug. 15

A 26-year-old Loganville man was picked up on probation warrants out of Walton County and the City of Loganville after an officer noticed someone looking like a burglary suspect. When he appeared to want to avoid being addressed by the officer, his identification was requested. When his warrants came up on a check, he was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.