LPD Reports: Man arrested after jumping through Taco Bell Drive-thru during dispute; woman arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on Ga. 20

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 4 – 26, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 4

A 44-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a valid license/no license and driving under the influence – alcohol less safe and for fleeing and attempting to elude police after she was reported by another motorist for driving southbound on GA 20 in the northbound lanes. She didn’t stop for the police emergency lights and continued to drive at about 30 mph before turning onto Bay Creek Road and continuing at about 20 mph. When she did eventually stop, she allegedly refused to get out of the car and reached for the shifter. At that time, she was pulled out of the vehicle and put on the ground. Police reported a strong smell of alcohol on her person but she refused the state administered blood test. Her vehicle was towed and she was transported to LPD for booking and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

April 6

A 39-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked after he his tag revealed that his license was revoked for driving under the influence and failing in his child support obligations. The vehicle, which allegedly did contain a small amount of marijuana, was towed and the subject was released on a copy of the citation.

April 7

A 55-year-old Albany man was picked up on a warrant after he was stopped by police because he matched the description of a shoplifter from Kroger who had already left the store. A search did not turn up any stolen merchandise, but he did have an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County. He was booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

April 8

A 39-year-old Loganville man was charged with simple assault and criminal trespass – business after he was seen arguing with an employee and them jumping through the drive-thru window of the Loganville Taco Bell. The officer called for back up and went to enter the business. The subject was exiting the business and at that time he was told to place his body on the ground where he was subsequently arrested. Employees said he complained to employees about the extended time he had to wait for his order and then jumped through the window. When he saw the police arrive, he proceeded to leave. He was subsequently transported to the Walton County Jail and warrants were taken for the charges.

April 11

A 51-year-old Atlanta man was picked up on a warrant out of Fulton County after he was found wrapped in the door mat in front of Loganville City Hall. The warrant was for a parole violation. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 23-year-old Covington man was picked up on a warrant following a complaint by his brother of a dispute. The brother said the subject had used his vehicle after being told he couldn’t. A check of the subject’s information came back as having a warrant out of Newton County. He was picked up and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 41-year-old Lawrenceville man was picked up on a warrant and charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after police were called to a disorderly person near Publix in Loganville. Police report that he appeared highly intoxicated and had broken glass bottles around him that he told police he had broken because he was “just frustrated.” He also had a warrant out of LPD. Due to his intoxicated state and outstanding warrant, he was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

April 16

A 42-year-old Loganville man was charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and no insurance after he ran out of gas at a green light in Loganville. Police checked the tag of the vehicle that was stopped at the green light and it came back as without insurance. When police inventoried the vehicle to have it towed due to no insurance, suspected methamphetamine and a spoon with residue was located on the passenger seat. The vehicle was subsequently towed and the subject transported to the Walton County Jail.

April 17

A 21-year-old Conyers man was picked up on a warrant out of Covington Police Department for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after police were called to Whitts Inn as he had refused to leave. He claimed to be looking for his girlfriend. The warrant was confirmed with Covington PD and the subject was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

April 20

A 27-year-old Lilburn man was charged with expired registration, driving with a suspended tag and no insurance after the vehicle he was driving hit on a police tag reader as having a suspended tag. When he was stopped, the driver allegedly confessed to having no insurance and he was also driving on a suspended license. The vehicle was towed and he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

April 21

A 53-year-old Loganville woman was arrested on a Gwinnett County warrant pick-up when she was seen with another man at a storage facility where there had been recent thefts. It was confirmed that the man she was with had a storage unit at the facility but she had an outstanding warrant with Gwinnett County. She was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

April 24

A 56-year-old Sugar Hill man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after he was seen entering the store with another man and then placing items in a buggy in the sporting aisle and then walking away from the other man and exiting through the landscape area without paying for the items. He was arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

April 25

A 25-year-old Loganville woman was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz and DUI – marijuana or controlled substance following a collision on Highway 81 at Clark McCullers Drive. When officers responded to the crash they reportedly smelled marijuana on the at-fault driver. She allegedly confessed to having used marijuana and police located a green leafy substance and drug blunt mouth pieces in the vehicle. The evidence and a urine sample were taken and she was booked at LPD and she was transported to Walton County Jail.

April 26

A 42-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a Gwinnett County warrant when she came to the LPD lobby. She was booked and transported to the Walton County Jail.

A 60-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving with a suspended tag and in violation of a driving permit after his license plate was alerted on a tag reader. When it was confirmed that he had a DUI limited permit and he allegedly said he had just sold some stuff at an antique store and was on his way to shop at Ingles, he was arrested. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citations and his vehicle was towed.