LPD Reports: Man arrested for assault after confronting family on teens fighting; mother of other teen arrested for encouraging the fight

June 17

A 41-year-old Loganville man and a 32-year-old Loganville women were arrested following an altercation at a basketball court over children. The Loganville man is alleged to have approached the husband of the Loganville woman over his son being bullied by the son of the other. He is alleged to have been carrying a gun and shouting that he would shoot the place up. A video of the alleged incident that sparked the altercation showed the two children involved fighting and the 32-year-old woman encouraging her son. The father of the one child was subsequently arrested and charged with simple battery and the mother of the other was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for encouraging the fighting

June 19

A 25-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County Jail after he was involved in a minor vehicle accident.

June 23

A 19-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant following a report of a fight between multiple females at the Walmart. Police saw 2 cars, each with three females inside, following each other at a high rate of speed. Police were able to stop the second vehicle and were told that they were following the other to find a place to fight. The 19-year-old who was a front seat passenger had an outstanding warrant out of Fayette County. The other two females were released and she was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail on the warrant.

June 24

LPD responded to a domestic violence incident in which a separated partner had broken into the Loganville home of his partner in the early morning hours and beat her in the head and shoulder before taking her phone. The information was taken for follow up actions. Notes were made of the broken door and damage to the 25-year-old victim’s head and shoulder and a domestic violence report was made.

June 25

A 32-year-old Loganville woman and a 41-year-old Kentucky man were charged with driving on a suspended license after the vehicle hit on a license plate reader as having no insurance. The driver had several suspensions on his license and the woman, who was the owner of the vehicle but not driving at the time, also had a suspended license and no insurance. The vehicle was impounded and the subjects cited and released.

June 26

A 20-year-old Florida man was hit with a slew of charges after he was stopped for texting on his phone while driving. He eventually signed off on charges of expired registration, no insurance, license while driving with license suspended, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, sale of alcohol near church along with the texting while driving charge. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 20-year-old Loganville man was picked up and transported to Walton County Jail on a probation violation.

June 28

A 28-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with failing to yield and leaving the scene of an accident after he ran into a vehicle on Lawrenceville Road when leaving Firehouse Subs. His vehicle was later located in a driveway and he was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

June 29

A 34-year-old Statham man was arrested on a series of warrants and two individuals with him were given trespass warnings after they were reported to be in the room of his mother at Whits Inn. Only the renter is allowed in the room according to the manager.