LPD Reports: Man arrested on auto theft charges after he was found trying to jump start the vehicle across the street from the theft location

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 16 – 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dec. 17

A 62-year-old McDonough man was arrested and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, VGCSA possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, giving false name and date of birth and driving on a suspended license after the vehicle he was driving registered as a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Dekalb County. Police activated a felony stop. Paramedics were called in when the subject appeared to be having health problems, but when a check cleared him he was transported to Walton County jail. The vehicle was towed.

Dec. 19

A 51-year-old Spring Lake, NC man was charged with improper lane change/usage, use of tag to conceal identity and registration and license required and driving without valid license/no license after he was stopped for an improper lane change. He was subsequently booked and released on a copy of the citation and the vehicle was towed. A courtesy ride to the Quality Inn was given to his female passenger and a 2-year-old child.

Dec. 20

A 39-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with driving without a license following a minor crash in Loganville. He was charged, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Dec. 23

A 44-year-old Forsyth man was charged with theft by taking, auto, and obstructing law enforcement officers after he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from Georgia Automotive Specialists. Police responded to a report of a theft from the auto company after it was reported that a vehicle there for repair had been removed, possibly dragged by another vehicle according to drag marks. The suspect was then seen in the parking lot of Legacy Beverage Center with an extra battery and battery box attempting to get the vehicle started. He ran when police approached but was subsequently taken into custody and charged. He was transported to Gwinnett County jail.

A 49-year-old Dacula man was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers after he got out of his vehicle, leaving it in the roadway on Georgia 10 westbound, and staggering into traffic. When approached by police he told then he and his girlfriend had been out drinking and had been in an argument. She had jumped out of the vehicle and walked away. When he was asked if he was driving, he confessed that he was but got aggressive with officers and lunged towards one of them. He was subsequently taken down and taken into custody and then transported to Walton County jail. The vehicle was towed.

Dec. 24

A 23-year-old Loganville man was charged with running a red light and driving without a valid license after he was scene running a red light. After it was discovered that he did not have a valid drivers license, he was charged, booked and released on a copy of the citation.

A 27-year-old Loganville man was charged with burglary and less than an ounce of marijuana after he was seen by an officer appearing to remove a rolls of quarters from a cash cart at Chick-fil-A When approached he said he was just using the hand sanitizer. The manager of Chick-fil-A was called and a review of the video surveillance showed the subject removing the roll of quarter and then placing them back when he saw an officer approaching. A search of his belongs revealed the alleged marijuana. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County jail.

Dec. 26

A 42-year-old Macon man was charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass after police were called to the Quality Inn regarding a man who would not wake up. When officers entered the room, the man was found asleep on the bed, naked. He was woken up and said he had overslept and it was past his checkout time. He asked to get dressed, then attempted to slam the door on the officers. An arrest was attempted and following a scuffle, the man was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County jail.

Dec. 27

A 34-year-old Auburn man was charged with no tag, driving without a valid license, registration and license required, no insurance and motorcyclist must have eye protection after he was stopped for not displaying a license plate. The motorcyclist said he believed it was a 50 cc scooter and did not need a license. However, it was a 2021 Leike Super Hornet, 150 cc, which previously had license and registration that had since expired. He also had no eye protection or visor on his helmet. He was subsequently booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations and the motorcycle was impounded.

Dec. 28

A 67-year-old Loganville woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage following an incident whereby she had struck a stationery vehicle, dragging it out of a parking spot before backing up and striking it again. She then fled the scene but was tracked down. She denied being involved but damage to her vehicle and the vehicle she reportedly hit disproved her denial. She was subsequently booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 47-year-old Loganville woman was charged with crossing the guard line with weapon or drugs, possession of schedule II and picked up on a warrant after she was picked up on an outstanding warrant at her place of work. When she was being booked into the jail a baggie of a white crystal substance was found to be hidden between her toes.

Dec. 29

A 22-year-old Tucker man was charged with driving without a valid drivers license and following too closely after a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Drive. When he confessed to not having a driver’s license, he was charged, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. Since his passenger also was not licenses, they were both picked up by someone else.

