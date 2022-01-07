LPD Reports: Man arrested on warrant after calling police because he was locked out of the house

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the the month of December 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dec. 6

A 39-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts after she threatened to “slap, f… and blow up” an employee at Kroger because her account was charged for good that she had attempted to purchase, but had been unable to because her card was declined at the time. It was, however, charged. She was arrested and transported to Walton County jail.

Dec. 8

A 44-year-old Snellville man was arrested and charged with possession schedule II and light reducing matl. Affixed to windows after police stopped him for windows that were allegedly tinted so dark that the officer couldn’t see inside. When the man appeared nervous, a K-9 officer was brought in and a black bag allegedly containing a white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine was located in the vehicle. It was taken in as evidence, the man was arrested and his vehicle was towed.

Dec. 10

A 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass – business, obstructing law enforcement officers and loitering or prowling after officers were called to the QuikTrip because he was asleep inside the handicap stall. He eventually came out but refused to show identification and walked across the road to the Citgo and then to the McDonald’s in an apparent attempt to evade police. He was allegedly taken to the ground and arrested when he refused to leave the McDonald’s and resisted when the police officer tried to force him to leave. He had allegedly been trespassed from several businesses in the last couple of days. He was taken to Walton County jail.

Dec. 12

A Loganville man was charged with following too closely and an Atlanta woman was charged with driving while license suspended following an accident on Georgia 81. The female driver was stopped due to traffic turning onto Lee Byrd Road when the male driver failed to stop and struck her vehicle in the rear. Both were cited and released on a copy of the citations.

Dec. 13

A 35-year-old Loganville man is picked up on an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County after he called 911 to have police help him on an unknown call. He was reportedly locked out of the house. Police established from the woman living there that she did not know he was locked out as he was supposed to have a key. However, in verifying his information it was found that he had a warrant out of Gwinnett County. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Dec. 16

A 39-year-old Powder Springs man was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, shoplifting less than $500 and obstructing law enforcement officers after police were called to a shoplifting event at Kroger. On the way, police saw a man running across Highway 78 towards Witts Inn wearing a red mask and carrying grocery bags. Dispatched had advised that the suspect had threatened to shoot the store managers if they tried to touch him. When an officer approached him, he ran towards the rear of Whits Inn where he was tackled to the ground and handcufed.

Dec. 17

A 42-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with loitering after several people reported seeing him walking through a neighborhood trying the doors of cars. Although no cars appeared to have been entered or items missing, he was subsequently arrested for loitering and transported to Walton County Detention Center.

Dec. 18

A 36-year-old Loganville man was charged with improper left turn and driving without a valid driver’s license following a crash on Bay Creek Road at Lee Byrd Road. A witness said that a vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Bay Creek Road and was Crossing over Lee Byrd Road when the Loganville man tried to turn in front of her. A witness for the man said it was the other driver who had failed to stop. Following the investigation, the Loganville man was cited and released on a copy of the citations.

Dec. 25

A 45-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with criminal trespass – business and possession of schedule II after police responded to a report of a suspicious person behind Goodwill. Police arrived to see a tractor trailer packed behind Goodwill at the docking station with the door about 1/3 of the way up. Nobody responded when officers called out, but they found the man hiding inside the trailer. He eventually came out and surrendered to police and confessed that he had gone into the trailer to sleep. He was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. The substance was taken into evidence and the subject was transported to Walton County Detention Center.