LPD Reports: Man charged with no license and insurance while driving a vehicle with tag reading ‘private – no driver license or insurance required’

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

June 1

A 40-year-old Loganville man was picked up while attending Loganville Municipal Court and transported to Gwinnett County Jail on a warrant.

June 2

A 23-year-old Conyers man was picked up on a warrant, booked and transported to Gwinnett County Jail and a Glock with bullets and extended magazine were taken into custody (possession of a weapon by a convicted felon) following a suspicious person call regarding an incident at Alexander Crossing. A phone, large sum of cash and keys to the jeep were given to a person at Alexander Crossing at the subject’s request.

June 6

A 29-year-old Monroe man was picked up on an aggravated stalking warrant out of Newton County after he was stopped for speeding. His vehicle was turned over to his sister, he was given a warning for speeding and then transported to Walton County Jail on the warrant.

June 7

A 58-year-old Thompson, GA woman was charged with driving on a suspended license after she was stopped for a brake light not working. She was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation and her license was surrendered.

June 8

A 35-year-old Loganville man was booked and released on a failure to appear warrant after he came to the court later than his correct date claiming he got confused on the dates. He was released due to the jail being overcrowded.

June 15

A 37-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after he was reported to have loitered in the bathroom of a gas station for more than 45 minutes. When confronted by police at his vehicle after finally exiting the store, he was found to be driving a car he claimed belonged to a friend. The vehicle had a tag that read “Private – no driver license or insurance required. Not for commerce use – Private mode of travel.” It did not have a valid registration, license or insurance. He also had a warrant out of Gwinnett County and a gun in his pocket. The vehicle was impounded, the gun taken in for safekeeping and the subject was transported to Gwinnett County jail.