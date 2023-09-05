LPD Reports: Man disarmed at church after refusing to leave his gun in the car; man charged for watching Youtube on phone while driving

Aug. 16
- A 19-year-old Tucker woman was charged with driving without a license, making an improper left-hand turn and misuse of the central lane and her passenger was cited for knowingly allowing an unlicensed person to drive after a police officer stopped the vehicle for the traffic infractions. When she confessed to not having a license, and a check verified the information, she was arrested, booked and then released on a copy of the citation.
Aug. 17
- A 34-year-old Monroe man was sentenced from Loganville Municipal Court to serve one week in jail for violation of probation. He was transported to Walton County Detention Center.
Aug. 18
- A 37-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for a probation violation for an aggravated assault conviction after he was reported to be on location at a Loganville address. He was located in a basement bedroom of the residence and taken into custody.
Aug. 19
- A 40-year-old Covington man was arrested and charged with no registration and license, removing or affixing a tag with intent, no insurance and a slew of drug charges after his vehicle hit on a license plate reader for no insurance. It was, however, registered to another vehicle out of New York that was registered to the same person, but also had no current insurance. The driver confessed to putting that plate on the vehicle due to the one he was driving not yet being registered. A search of the vehicle also located drugs and drug related objects. The driver was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed.
Aug. 24
- A 17-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a statutory rape charge out of Loganville Police Department. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.
- A 19-year-old Loganville woman was charged with giving a false name and disorderly conduct after police were called to Whits Inn regarding a group of girls who were reported to be setting something on fire near the pool. The group of five girls were approached. They denied setting anything on fire and four of the five girls gave a correct name and contact details. A fifth one, however, gave a name that did not return to anyone. Eventually police were able to get a room number from her and checked with her mother, who knew nobody by the name given but was able to identify and give the correct name of her daughter. The daughter was arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Detention Center. It was also confirmed that clothes had been set on fire.
Aug. 25
- A 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after he was reported as a suspicious person for allegedly looking into cars. When police spoke to him, he said he was looking for his phone, which was subsequently located in the grass. However, when it turned out that he had a warrant out of Walton County for a probation violation on a burglary conviction, he was picked up and transported to Walton County Jail.
Aug. 27
- A 63-year-old Loganville man is charged with simple battery and terroristic threats and acts after police were called to an incident with an armed man at First Baptist Church of Loganville. Police arrived to find a man, covered in blood but no longer armed, in a room. The subject told the police that he was armed at church and that the men tried to take his gun from him. The two witnesses said when he was asked to put the gun in the vehicle as it was not wanted in the church, he said no asked if there was a safe. When he was told there was not, he allegedly got angry and poked each of the men in the chest and threatened that they were “going to die.” One of the men grabbed his finger and the subject then allegedly put his hand on his gun. A struggle ensued and the man was disarmed and the police were called. The gun, bullets, 3 magazines and a knife were placed into evidence and he was booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 29
- A 71-year-old Monroe Man was charged with criminal trespass after he was seen on the Waffle House property that he had previously been criminally trespassed from. He was arrested, taken to LPD and booked and then released on a copy of the citation.
Aug. 30
- A 25-year-old Snellville man was arrested and charged with driving without a license and misuse of a wireless device after he was seen watching a Youtube video on his cell phone while driving through Loganville. He was stopped and asked for his license, at which time he told officers that he did not have one. He was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. His vehicle was towed.
- A 28-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with driving without a license after he was involved in a crash at Lee Byrd and Bay Creek Road. When it was discovered that he did not have a license, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.
