LPD Reports: Man drives over other party’s foot when leaving the scene of an accident; DUI charges and domestic disputes

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 11 – 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sept. 11

A 29-year-old Loganville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, no insurance and driving with a suspended tag following a collision at Whits Inn. Police were called to the scene after the subject allegedly snuck away without exchanging insurance information, which had been the arrangement between the two drivers following the minor collision. In his haste to escape, the other driver reported that the suspect struck his leg and drove over his foot. A vehicle matching the description was stopped on Ga. 10 on Jimnet Lane and, on identification, the driver was charged and transported to Walton County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

A 27-year-old Loganville man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, expired registration and driving with a suspended tag after he was stopped for an expired tag on Ga. 10 near Cown Drive. His license also came back suspended and the driver admitted to have meth in his pocket. The meth was taken as evidence, the vehicle was towed and the subject was transported to the Walton County jail.

A 53-year-old Atlanta man was charged with loitering after an off-duty WCSO deputy took custody of him while at Kroger as he appeared intoxicated and was swearing at customers. He told officers he was there looking for a job, but he was an alcoholic. He did not have any alcohol on him but it looked as though he may have spilled some on him. He was charged with loitering and also was issued a criminal trespass warning for Kroger and transported to Walton County Jail.

Sept. 19

A 21-year-old Monroe woman was charged with expired registration and license driving while license suspended/revoked after her license plate was picked up on the code readers as being expired and the driver having a suspended license. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of her citations and her vehicle was turned over to a family member at her request.

A 37-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with driving without a valid license and failing to yield while turning left after a minor collision at Twin Lakes and Hwy. 81. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

Sept. 21

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine after police were called to a domestic dispute. The woman was upset because her girlfriend was wanting to leave and she had doused herself in gasoline and was threatening to harm herself. She was arrested due to the drug possession and then 1013 to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Sept. 24

A 49-year-old Hiawassee woman was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal after she was stopped for not having a valid tag. When her information came back as having her license suspended for a DUI and no DUI driving permit on her, her vehicle was towed, she was booked on her charges at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

A 57-year-old Covington man was arrested on DUI – alcohol less safe charges after police were called to the McDonald’s by Walton EMS on a subject in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who appeared confused. There was a strong smell of alcohol in the vehicle and when asked how much he had had to drink, he said “too much.” He failed the field sobriety test and tested at .318 on the BAC. He was charged and transported to Walton County jail and his vehicle was left in the McDonald’s parking lot. A gun in the vehicle was taken into police custody for safekeeping.

Sept. 27

A 52-year-old Conyers man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and dispute after police were called to a disturbance at Whits Inn. The subject was shouting at a resident at Whits Inn and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The resident told police that he had picked the man up in Conyers and brought him back to the Inn where they had been drinking. When the man wanted to be taken home, he had refused because they had been drinking and the dispute broke out. The man was arrested, charged and taken to Walton County jail.

Sept. 28

A 21-year-old Loganville woman was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on a warrant and transported to Walton County jail.