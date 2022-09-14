LPD Reports: Man in wheelchair arrested for aggravated battery/false imprisonment had loaded weapon just inside front door

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 15 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitution.

Aug. 15

A 34-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for a domestic dispute that took place on Aug. 11 resulting in charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment (both felonies) and misdemeanor interfering with calls for emergency assistance. The subject, in a wheelchair, was confronted at his front door, with weapons drawn, and commanded to put his hands in the air. He allegedly attempted to retreat back inside at which time he was removed from his wheelchair and forcibly arrested. He was then transported to Walton County Jail. Narcotics and a loaded firearm allegedly located inside the residence in plain view, just inside the front door.

A 20-year-old Loganville man was picked up at Ingles in Loganville on a warrant after LPD were notified that there was a man there wanting to turn himself in on a warrant. He was booked at LPD before being transported to Walton County Jail.

Aug. 17

A 36-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while license suspended (for failure to appear) after she was stopped for speeding in a school zone on Lee Byrd Road. She had her son in the car with her and contacted a family member to pick him up. She was then transported to LPD where she was booked and released on a copy of the citation.

A 51-year-old Loganville woman was charged with driving under the influence as well as DUI – endangerment of child under 14 and failure to yield when entering/cross roadway following a crash on Georgia Highway 10. She was cited on the failure to yield charges in relation to the crash and taken into custody on the DUI charges.

Aug. 18

A 61-year-old Loganville man was booked at the LPD and transported to Walton County Jail to serve five days following a sentencing from the court.

Aug. 22

A 57-year-old Monroe man was arrested and charged with alteration/improper plates/registration, driving while license suspended/revoked, open container violation, no insurance, driving with suspended tag and possession of marijuana less that 1 ounce after he was seen by an officer with an altered tag. The tag reader also revealed that the driver had cancelled insurance and no insurance. The passenger noted that there was at least one firearm in the vehicle, and possibly multiple. A Ruger pistol was found in the console, a knife, brass knuckles and pepper spray in the vehicle and a Ruger rifle in the trunk. A check revealed that he had a pending criminal case in Rockdale county but no current criminal record. The items were taken into custody for safekeeping and he was transported to the Walton County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

Aug. 25

An 18-year-old Loganville man was charged with marijuana less than 1 oz, failure to maintain lane and no license on person after he was stopped by an officer for failing to maintain lane. The officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle and a search located multiple buds of marijuana as well as two vape pens which are not allowed for a person under 21. The subject was booked at the LPD and he was turned over to his father who came to pick up the vehicle. The father was also given the two vapes pens found on his son.

Aug. 28

A 29-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license and failing to stop at a stop/yield sign after he was seen by an officer failing to stop. The owner of the car was contacted by the driver and he was able to show he had a valid license. The subject was booked at LPD and released to the vehicle owner with copies of his citation.

Aug. 31

A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after he continued to harass people at Wendy’s and Publix parking lots, yelling obscenities and riding his bike in such a way to obstruct traffic. He fell off his bike in the parking lot and when he left, he yelled at people in the cars who were attempting to avoid hitting him. His bike was taken into custody for safekeeping and he was transported to Walton County Jail.