LPD Reports: Man seen pushing cart with TV, more, on side of Hwy 78 charged with shoplifting

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Feb. 1

A 37-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for battery out of Jackson County after he was seen in the parking lot of the Loganville Package Store. When police approached him he confirmed his identity and was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Feb. 3

A 54-year-old Lilburn man was charged with DUI, 0.08 gm or more, 21 or over after a call reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway on Line Street in front of a residence. When police arrived the vehicle began moving but stopped again in the grass off the road. Police noticed a strong smell of alcohol and an open beer can in the center console. The driver also had urinated on himself and declined to participate in field sobriety tests stating he wouldn’t be able to pass it. He did, however, confess to drinking two beers.

An 18-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after he was seen driving a disability cart and paying for two items while having an additional $218.68 worth of items in the cart. Due to the fact that he had medical issues, he was booked and released on a copy of the citation. He also was criminally trespassed from the location at the request of Walmart.

Feb. 4

A 19-year-old Loganville man was picked up from Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant pickup and a parole violation and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 53-year-old Atlanta man was picked up from a Duluth Police officer after he showed a failure to appear warrant out of the Loganville Police Department. He was intoxicated and belligerent, but was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

Feb. 6

A 22-year-old Lithonia woman was charged with following too closely and driving while license suspended following a minor accident involving the vehicle in front of her while leaving the Walmart parking lot.

Feb. 9

A 56-year-old Conyers woman was charged with following too closely, DUI – alcohol less safe and possession of marijuana less than 1 oz following an accident at Loganville Town Center. The driver of one of the vehicles was inside Wendy’s when officers arrived and when she returned to the vehicle, she allegedly smelled of alcohol and appeared unsteady on her feet. A prescription bottle containing marijuana also was located in the center console. She refused the alcohol test and was subsequently booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

Feb. 13

A 55-year-old Winder man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 and picked up on two other shoplifting warrants from neighboring jurisdictions after he was observed pushing a Walmart Shopping Cart containing $436.76 worth of items, including a TV, on the sidewalk of Georgia 10. He was stopped for removing the buggy from Walmart but when he couldn’t produce a receipt for the items in the cart, and video surveillance showed him leaving Walmart without paying, he was arrested.

Feb. 15

A 27-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County after he was seen driving a vehicle with tinted windows and a tint on his tag that partially obscured the number. When the officer got close enough to read it, it came back to a warrant out of Gwinnett County. He was stopped, booked at Loganville and transported to Walton County jail.

A 29-year-old man was picked up at Whits Inn on warrants out of the City of Monroe and transported to Walton County Jail.