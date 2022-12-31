LPD Reports: Man with outstanding warrants involved in crash revived with Narcan; FEDEX driver alseep at the wheel charged with DUI

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 17 – Nov. 16, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

On Sept. 17, a 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up warrants and transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital after he was revived by Narcan due to a potential overdose following a minor accident. Officers responded to a following too closely crash on Ga. 10 near Logan Drive where, according to the police report, the subject had run into another vehicle. When checking his identity, the subject was found to have warrants out of Lawrenceville Police Department for traffic offenses. However, during questioning he appeared to fall asleep and showed signs of Opiod overdose. He told officers he had smoked marijuana but was just tired due to having a young child at home. When he continued to fall asleep, Police were able to revive him with Narcan before transporting him to the hospital. Lawrenceville PD were notified of his location should they wish to exercise the warrants.

Oct. 26

A 56-year-old Statesboro man was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500, after he was seen riding up to the check-out in an electric cart and loading $15.99 worth of goods without paying. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 27

A 23-year-old Tucker man was arrested for driving without a valid license following a minor accident that happened at the intersection of GA 10 and Old Loganville Road.

Oct. 30

A 43-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, driving while license suspended and driving too fast for conditions following an accident. The female passenger was arrested on a warrant. Police responded to the accident to find an overturned vehicle and about 50 ft of yaw marks on the road. A witness on the scene said she saw a male climb out of the vehicle and he told her that there had been a group of deer in the road. When she said she was calling 911, he left the scene. A female arrived and said her boyfriend had been the driver and he had gone to their residence. She was arrested when her information came back with an outstanding warrant. Since the address of the driver was in the county, Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to have deputies respond. When they did, a pit bull came out of the trailer at them. When pepper spray didn’t stop it, a deputy shot at it, but did not hit it. The dog ran off inter the woods but was later located and returned to the trailer. The driver of the crashed vehicle was subsequently arrested.

A 28-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested and charged with DUI – Alcohol 0.08 gm or more, 21 or over and impeding the free flow of traffic after he was found asleep in his FEDEX truck at the intersection of Highway 20 and Magnolia Street. The vehicle was still in drive, but his foot was on the brake. Officers had difficulty waking him, but were able to open the door and put the vehicle in park before waking him. He claimed to just be tired from delivering so many packages, but admitted to have a couple of drinks. He failed the field sobriety test and tested at .165 BAC on the Portable Breathalyzer Tester. He was subsequently arrested, his blood tested at the hospital and he was transported to the Walton County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

Oct. 31

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was charged with failing her duty when striking an unattended vehicle after striking a parked vehicle on Huntington Drive on the evening of Halloween while trick-or-treaters were walking in the neighborhood. A neighboring surveillance captured the tag number of the vehicle hitting the unattended vehicle and driving off. When it was followed up, the subject claimed to have been unaware of hitting another vehicle but police saw scrapes and scratches on her vehicle. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Nov. 3

A 25-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of the City of Loganville when he was located sitting in a car parked at Whits Inn.

Nov. 6

A 23-year-old Jonesboro man was picked up from Newton County on a warrant out of the City of Loganville and transported to Walton County Jail.

Nov. 8

A 53-year-old Atlanta man was picked up from the detention center in Dekalb County on a warrant out of the City of Loganville.

A 24-year-old McDonough man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, no license on person, no insurance, expired registration and running a red light after the driver was seen driving through an intersection under a red light. He was stopped and subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Detention Center. The vehicle was towed and a Glock that was located in the vehicle was taken for safekeeping.

Nov. 11

A 49-year-old Athens man was picked up from the Athens-Clarke County Jail on a Failure to Appear bench warrant out of the City of Loganville. He was transported to the Walton County Jail.

Nov. 14

A 22-year-old Loganville man was charged with no tag and driving without a valid license after being stopped for no tag. He told the officer that he did not have a license. He was booked and charged at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Nov. 16

A 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office after police were called to Walmart because he was suspected of shoplifting.