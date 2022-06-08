LPD Reports: Not good to speed if your passenger has a warrant; domestic disputes and creative shoplifting schemes foiled

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 12 – 26, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into two parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

May 12

A 53-year-old Colbert woman was charged with shoplifting (less than $500) after it was reported that she allegedly loaded items into her vehicle at the Growers Outlet without paying. She was seen loading up one cart and taking it to her vehicle and then getting a second one, which she then paid for, before taking it to the vehicle and then loading the items from both carts into her vehicle. She was asked for the receipt, which showed that some of the items she had loaded into her vehicle were not on it. She allegedly showed surprise and said, “What was I thinking, I forgot to pay for these.” The value of the items not paid for were $225. The owner wished to prosecute and for her to be criminally trespassed from the property. The items were recovered and she was criminally trespassed as well as cited for the shoplifting.

May 13

A 35-year-old Snellville man was charged with speeding and the passenger picked up on a warrant after the driver was stopped for speeding on Ga. 10 at Jimnet Lane (73 mph in a 45 mph speed zone). The passenger of the vehicle was the owner of it and she had a warrant from Gwinnett County for failure to appear. The driver was issued a citation for the speeding and the passenger was taken into custody, processed at LPD and then transported to Gwinnett County jail.

May 14

A 21-year-old Monroe man was charged with violation of a conditional permit after he was stopped because the vehicle he was driving had heavy damage to the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Information on the registered owner reported that he had a suspended license for DUI with a conditional work permit. He said he was not working but was in fact going to mow his aunt’s lawn. He was arrested and cited but released due to a high priority call. He was advised that a licensed driver would need to pick up the car.

May 17

A 37-year-old Monroe man was picked up on a warrant out of the City of Lawrenceville Police Department following a traffic stop.

May 19

A 35-year-old Rincon woman was charged with shoplifting (less than $500) after she was seen on CCTV in Walmart ticket switching. She also had SD cards under her purse. When she was stopped she said she had used a dollar tag to scan several items — and that it was the first time she had ever done anything like that. She was booked at the LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

May 25

A 26-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with DUI – alcohol less safe, failure to maintain land and open container violation after she allegedly failed to maintain her lane when passing a police vehicle. When she was approached for a traffic stop, it took a while before she finally came to a stop in the Maxie Price parking lot. The officer reported that her speech appeared “slurred and sleepy.” She also had difficulty locating her license and appeared unsteady on her feet. After initially refusing an alcohol test, she consented to a blood test. A partially consumed bottle of vodka was located in the driver’s side rear floor board. Her mother picked up her vehicle at her request and she was taken to Piedmont Walton for a blood test before being turned over to staff at Walton County Jail.

A 27-year-old Loganville man was arrested on a warrant pick up and charged with simple battery and terroristic threats and acts after police were called to a dispute between a man and a woman. The man had already left when police located the woman. The man, reportedly her fiancee, was located in the Wells Fargo parking lot and a traffic stop executed. He told police that she had allowed him to go through the phone and then had allegedly attacked him. He still had her phone. The woman told police that she had allowed him to go through her phone as he had accused her of cheating on him and he was the one to had then attacked her and threatened to kill her. She did not want to press charges but did want to take out a temporary protection order against him. However, on eventually getting the correct name from him, it turned out that he had an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery and he was arrested on that.

A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested and charged with possession schedule IV, Schedule II and no insurance after his vehicle was located stopped in the westbound lane on Baycreek with the hazard lights flashing. He allegedly had a CP license and no Class C driver over 21 in the vehicle with him. He told police that the vehicle belonged to his brother who was incarcerated. He tried to get his girlfriend to pick him up but was not successful in reaching her. The towing company was called and when inventorying the vehicle, a wallet belonging to somebody else as well as a weapon and Xanax and Oxycodone tablets were found. He claimed none belonged to him. There was the photo of another person with the gun on his lap on the subject’s phone. There were no reports of theft of the wallet but it was all placed into evidence. The subject was then arrested.

May 26

A 31-year-old Loganville woman was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign following a 2-vehicle crash. The collision happened when the subject attempted to turn into the Hoke O’Kelly Library pulling in front of another vehicle approaching the entrance. No injuries were reported in the crash.