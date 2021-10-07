LPD Reports: Not smart to let the marijuana odor be noticed by passing cop car if your license is suspended and you have warrants

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 7 – 30, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sept. 7

A 37-year-old New Orleans man was charged with driving while license suspended after he was stopped as he turned into Walmart with heavy damage to the rear cargo area of his vehicle leaving the vehicle with no light. A temporary registration out of Louisiana also had expired. The family was also in the vehicle and the driver said he had left Lousiana due to the hurricane. A check of the vehicle registration and insurance showed that it was correct, but the driver’s license was suspended. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Sept. 18

A 39-year-old Loganville woman was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked after being stopped for speeding after being clocked at 51 mph in a 35 mph speed zone in the area of Lee Byrd Road and Birchwood Drive. When her license came back suspended, she was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of her citations. Her vehicle was released to a licensed driver at her request.

A 42-year-old Cleveland, Ga. man was charged with driving under the influence – alcohol less safe, open container violation and a passenger in the vehicle was charged with open container violation and disorderly conduct after an officer responded to a call regarding an intoxicated person. The vehicle was located in the Loganville Promenade parking lot and the driver refused the field sobriety test. The passenger also was intoxicated and kept trying to get out of the vehicle even though he was instructed not to. Both men were transported to LPD and the passenger vomited into the holding cell toiler and began using profanity in an angry tone. The men were charged, booked and transported to Walton County Jail and the vehicle was towed.

Sept. 19

A 50-year-old man from Loganville was charged with criminal trespass – business and obstructing law enforcement officers after Tires Plus reported that he was trespassing. When officers arrived the man said he wanted whoever called 911 arrested for making a false statement. The man said he was there because his car was in the shop but he was telling another customer that his vehicle was damaged. The man refused to give his identification and when he was told he was being arrested, he struggled with officers. A search found two firearms in his waistband and four additional magazines on his ankles as well as a knife in his pocket. He told officers he carried these so if he “didn’t want to go to jail he wouldn’t be.” He said this is why he carries guns and he should have worn his bulletproof vest as well. He was booked at LPD and transported to jail.

Sept. 22

An 18-year-old Snellville man was charged with failure to yield while turning left and driving without a valid license after a wreck on GA. 81 at the GA 20 intersection. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane after he ran off the road at GA 10 and GA 20, striking the curb. The responding officer reported a strong smell of alcohol and the driver, who was unsteady on his feet, having difficulty providing his license. He denied having anything to drink but there was an alcoholic beverage in the driver’s cup holder and an empty bottle on the floor. He refused the field sobriety test and managed to move his cuffed hands from his back to the front during the trip to jail. The officer stopped the vehicle to fix the cuffs and the subject proceeded to bang his head on the divider in the vehicle. He was turned over to the jail staff.

A 35-year-old Monroe man was charged with driving while license suspended and headlight requirements after he was stopped on GA 20 at Walton Street for not having his headlights on. He turned his lights on but when his license was being checked it came back suspended for failure to appear. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Sept. 23

A 24-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana – less than 1 oz, after the marijuana odor was observed by a passing police officer. On checking the license it was noted that the registered owner also had a suspended license and warrant out of Riverdale. The vehicle was stopped and the driver placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana under the passenger seat. He was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

Sept. 28

A 32-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended after he was clocked doing 62 mph in a 45 mph in the area of Georgia 81 and Tara Commons. The driver was stopped and after a check of his license came back, he was arrested, booked and released on a copy of the citation. His vehicle was towed.

Sept. 30

A Missouri resident was picked up on a warrant out of Missouri after officers were called to Publix in Loganville on a suspicious person call. A check of the man’s information turned up the warrant for burglary out of Missouri and officials confirmed the extradition requirement. His belongings were released to his mother and he was transported to Walton County Jail to await extradition.