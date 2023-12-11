LPD Reports: Receipt scam; man tased, officer injured during contentious traffic stop; 74-year-old arrested for DUI after running through parade barricade

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 15 – 30, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Nov. 17

A Loganville man was charged with driving without a license and for a brake light not working after he was stopped for the broken brake light. He confessed to having had a license in Texas, but not having one now he was in Georgia. He was booked at LPD for driving without a license and a broken brake light and released on a copy of the citations.

Nov. 21

A 21-year-old Loganville man was charged with interference with a 911 call after his girlfriend reported that he had assaulted her, pulling her hair and punching her, during which time she had tried to call 911 and he then allegedly grabbed and broke her phone. Witnesses said they did not see him assault her, and there were no visible signs of the assault. The phone, however, was broken and the subject did confess to doing that. He was subsequently arrested for interfering with a 911 call and transported to the Walton County Jail.

A 61-year-old August man was charged with theft by shoplifting under $500 after he allegedly attempted to walk past all the points of sale at Lowe’s with a Eureka vacuum cleaner valued at $99.99 hours. The official had seen another man walk out with the same vacuum cleaner and hand the receipt to the subject, who then return and got another vacuum cleaner and show the same receipt as he left. He was subsequently stopped, arrested and booked before being released on a copy of the citation.

Nov. 24

A 53-year-old Snellville man was picked up on a warrant out of Lawrenceville after police responded to a report by his wife that he had beat her. She indicated an injury to her leg that she claimed was the result of a beating by a baseball bat. The investigation, with witness corroboration, appear to indicate that the injury was likely the result of a fall and she appeared to have some mental health issues. However, since there was a warrant on her husband out of Lawrenceville, he was arrested on the warrant and released to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

Nov. 24

A 26-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with removing affixing tag with intent, obstructing law enforcement officers, no insurance, tags, registration and license required, 60 days to change name and address, license to be examined on demand after he was stopped because his tag hit on the officer’s tag reader. He allegedly got aggressive, resisted arrest and requested someone to video the altercation, accusing the officer of racial profiling. He father, who was a passenger allegedly urged him to comply with the officer’s commands. Another officer appeared and he was eventually tased, subdued and arrested. The original officer sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

Nov. 25

A 74-year-old Loganville man was charged with DUI and failure to obey a person directing traffic after he allegedly almost hit an officer as he ran through a barricade. When asked to step out of the vehicle, he was unsteady on his feet and confessed to drinking a beer and three shots of Jack Daniels. He consented to the state breath test and tested at a .131 BAC level. His vehicle was subsequently towed and he was released on a copies of the citations and given a courtesy ride home.

Nov. 27

A 44-year-old Aiken, SC man was charged with driving without a license after he was involved in a 2-vehicle crash on SR 20 at its intersection with Covington St. He confessed to not having a license and was subsequently charged, booked and released on a copy of the citation.

Nov. 30

A 28-year-old Covington Woman was charged with a seat belt violation and driving on a suspended license after she was stopped for the seat belt violation. Marijuana that was visible in the car was destroyed at her request and she confessed to having her license suspended for failure to appear. She was charged and booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. Her vehicle was left parked at CVS with their permission.

