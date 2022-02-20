LPD Reports: Responses to DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and drug charges result in the addition of disorderly conduct charges

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 27 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Jan. 27, 2022

A 45-year-old Stone Mountain woman was arrested and charged with open container violation and driving under the influence — alcohol less safe after police responded when her vehicle got stuck on an embankment. When police arrived she attempted to get out and fell into a bush. She reportedly had a smell of alcohol on her and said she had drank “a six pack.” She refused the field sobriety test as well as a breath sample. An open can of Foster beer was found in the center console and an open can of Heineken beer was found in the passenger seat rear pouch. She was booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County Detention Center. Her vehicle was impounded.

Jan. 29

A 41-year-old Loganville man was charged with disorderly conduct and for a dispute after police were called to a dispute at Home Depot between the complainant and the subject over some sort of payment. The subject had refused to get in the car and refused to let the complainant get in his own car, allegedly attempting to grab the phone as he called 911. The subject was located walking on the road and allegedly initially gave police the wrong name. When he gave the right name, it came back with a warrant out of Barrow County. He was booked at LPD, given a citation for disorderly conduct and turned over to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 30

A 28-year-old Loganville man was charged with failure to yield while turning left, driving without a valid license/no license and failure to use turn signals after turning in front of and almost colliding with a police vehicle. The officer followed and pulled the driver over in the Maxie Price parking lot. When he had no license, he was transported to LPD, booked and released on a copy of the citations.

A 42-year-old Loganville man was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, leaving scene of an accident with injury/damage and striking a fixed object after he was seen slumped over in a vehicle with front end damage. When officer arrived the vehicle and driver were gone. The man was seen going into an apartment off Bay Creek Road later and when police arrived, they were greeted by a woman who said she had been driving the vehicle and had run into some bushes. She said there was no man inside the residence. The vehicle was then located on Bay Creek Road crashed into a shed. There was nobody in the vehicle but the tag returned to the mother of the woman they had just spoken to. One officer was still there and saw the man walk past the open door of the apartment. He ordered the man to come out. He allegedly came out in an aggressive manner with his fist balled up. When he was ordered to get on the ground he refused and said “he could take it.” He was subsequently tazed and handcuffed. Both were arrested and booked at LPD. The woman was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and the man was transported to Walton County jail charged with obstructing law enforcement officers and leaving the scene of the accident.

Jan. 31

A 42-year-old Marietta man was charged with possession of schedule 1 after he was reported to be stopped in the Publix parking lot in the early hours of the morning with the vehicle still running while he was slumped over the center console. He was woken up and appeared to be in a disoriented state but did open the door and sit in the patrol car. A white powder, believed to be heroin, was found in the center console in a can. Used needles were also located in the vehicle as well as a suspected used pipe with white substance residue and unused cans of Narcan. He allegedly confessed to using heroin for the past 20 years. He was arrested and transported to Walton County jail and his vehicle was towed.