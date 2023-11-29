LPD Reports: Road rage; woman steals funds to boost savings; woman leaves scene of crash to avoid being late for her shift

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Nov. 3

A 45-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant out of Rockdale County and transported to a location in Rockdale County where she turned over to authorities.

Nov. 4

A 25-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after she allegedly ran into the back of another vehicle on Jimnet Lane in Loganville. She did get out of the vehicle but then allegedly said she “didn’t have time for this” and left the scene of the accident. The other driver had her license plate number and she was tracked down and reported that she left because she was late for her shift at work. She was subsequently picked up from work, arrested and booked at the LPD before being given a courtesy ride back to her work so she could report for her shift.

Nov. 6

An 18-year-old Monroe woman was charged with theft by taking, more than $500 from a local store after she was seen on video taking money from the registers. She allegedly admitted to the theft, saying she needed the money for her savings. She said she did, however, have money in her account and offered to pay it back. The company, however, wished to press charges and she was subsequently arrested and transported to Gwinnett County jail.

Nov. 8

A 28-year-old Charlotte, NC man was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, running a red light and improper line change after he was witnessed driving erratically. When it was found his license was suspended, he was arrested. He also had a warrant out of North Carolina for grand larceny, but since NC was not extraditing out of Georgia, he was not held on the warrant and he was released on a copy of the citation.

Nov. 9

A 52-year-old Lilburn man was charged with simple assault and with aggressive driving charges after he was driving erratically, causing a woman driving with her daughter to move over to get out of his way. He then came around her, but slammed on his brakes in front of her, getting out of the car and throwing a drink bottle at the passenger side of her car where her daughter was sitting. She pulled into the Loganville Fire Station and the man followed her, lunging at her before getting back into his car and leaving. She was able to get a tag number and the subject’s information was confirmed by a firefighter who witnessed the incident. Warrants were subsequently pursued for the charges.

Nov. 11

A 24-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for theft by taking out of Snellville after he was stopped for an inoperable driver’s side headlight. His vehicle was impounded and he was transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

