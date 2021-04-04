LPD Reports: Slew of shoplift charges and traffic enforcement nets DUIs, underage drinking and drug charges

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 13 – 26, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

March 13

A 62-year-old Decatur man was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended after he ran into a parked vehicle in the Marathon gas station parking lot in Loganville. No injuries were reported. His licence came back suspended and although he did have a DUI permit, he admitted that he was not on route to a location allowed under the permit. He was arrested, cited, and released on a copy of the citation.

March 14

A 37-year-old Loganville woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign after she failed to stop following a collision at Bay Creek Road and Lee Byrd Road. The owner of the vehicle contacted police a short time later to advise that his roommate had borrowed his car and said she had been involved in an accident but had left the scene. Police responded and arrested the woman for hit and run but released her after processing due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail.

March 15

A 48-year-old Loganville man was arrestged for running a red light and driving without a valid license on Georgia Highway 10. He was charged a released on a copy of the citation.

A 24-year-old McDonough man was arrested and charged with possession with intent – methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, driving under the influence – drugs less safe, driving while licence suspended and failure to yield while turning left after he was allegedly stopped for the traffic arrest His licence came back suspended and he had an outstanding warrant out of Jones County. The drug items were located during an invetory of the vehicle prior to it being towed. He was transported to Walton County Detention Center.

March 16

A 22-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked. The vehicle was towed and the subject arrested, booked and released on a copy of his citation giving him a mandatory court date.

March 18

A 40-year-old Loganville woman along with a man were charged with shoplifting less than $500 after they were seen on surveilance not scanning some of the items at Walmart on the self checkout. The items not paid for totalled $85.07. They were arrested, booked and released on copies of the citations.

March 19

Three minors were charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and the driver was charged with failure to stop at a stop/yield sign following a traffic stop.

March 20

A 38-year-old Longanville man was charged with speeding and driving without a valid license after he was clocked going at 52 mph in a 35 mph by laser operated on Lee Byrd Road. He was arrested, booked and released on a copy of the citation.

March 21

A 61-year-old Monroe woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she allegedly scanned lower priced items, paying $186.46 less than the correct amount. She was charged and released on a copy of her citation due to health issues.

A 49-year-old Loganville man is charged with shoplifting less than $500 after he was seen skip-scaning items at Walmart. He was given a copy of his citation and released.

March 22

A 45-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting, less than $500 after she was observed skip-scanning items at the self checkout at Walmart. She had items totally $69.44 not paid for after passing all points of sale. She was arrested, booked and released on a copy of the citation.

A 47-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after officials were called to his home due to a health emergency for his fiance. He was allowed to see his fiance into the ambulance before being taken into custody.

March 24

An 18-year-old Loganville woman was given a criminal trespass citation after the homeowner said there was not tenant contract agreement and she had agreed that the 18-year-old could stay until she got out of school. When the woman refused to leave, she was criminally trespassed and given a ride to her sister’s home.

March 26

A 53-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifing less than $500 after he was seen on closed circuit TV at Walmart stacking items and just scanning the bottom item. A total of $50.59 was not paid for. The man was booked and released on a copy of the citation.

A 46-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after he was seen taking $199.89 worth of items from Walmart without paying. He purchased a watch and returned to the homeware department with just empty plastic plastic bags in the buggy and proceded to fill up the bags before passing all points of sale without paying. He was booked at LPD before being released on a copy of the citation.