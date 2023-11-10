LPD Reports: Slew of successful warrant pick ups result from court appearances, traffic stops and minor crashes

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 16 – 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Oct. 16

A 28-year-old Atlanta man was charged with driving without a license following a traffic stop. He was charged and booked at LPD before being released on a copy of the license.

Oct. 19

A 37-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant out of Athens Clarke County when she attended the City of Loganville Municipal Court. When the warrant was confirmed she was processed at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 33-year-old Stockbridge woman was picked up on a warrant out of Rockdale County while police were working an accident where she was an occupant in the at-fault vehicle. It was found that she had an active warrant out of Rockdale County and was subsequently arrested and transported to the intersection of Miller Bottom Road and Ga. Highway 138 to be turned over to a Rockdale County Deputy.

A 26-year-old Lawrenceville woman who was in attendance at the City of Loganville Municipal Court when she was found to have a warrant out of Barrow County. She was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 32-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office when he went to LPD to request a background check. The background check picked up the warrant and he was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 21

A 35-year-old Athens man was charged with driving while license suspended, driving on a suspended tag and seat belt violation (children). In addtion, the passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old Monroe woman, was picked up on two warrants after the car was stopped for the tag hanging off the vehicle. The children in the back seat were not secured in seat belts. The driver was released on the citations, the children were released to a licensed driver and the female passenger was transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 23

A 24-year-old Atlanta man was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe, leaving the scene of an accident and open container after the police responded to a call about a truck parked at a residence being hit and the driver then fleeing the scene. The damaged vehicle was located at the Race Trac and the driver said he did not remember since he’d had too much alcohol to drink. He failed the field sobriety test and tested at .180 on the BAC test. He was subsequently booked and charged and released on a copy of the citations. The vehicle was towed.

Oct. 24

A 52-year-old Covington woman was picked up on a warrant and charged with parking in a fire lane when an officer stopped to cite her when her vehicle was packed in the fire lane outside a Loganville restaurant. When her information came back with an active warrant for entering auto, she was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail. Her vehicle was removed from the scene by a family member.

A 34-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with obstructed view (windshield) use of tag to conceal identity, driving without valid license/no license, no insurance, tag, registration and license required and safety belt violations – children. He had two children under 10 in the vehicle. He also had an in-state only arrest warrant out of Missouri for shoplifting. The subject was from Romania and said he had been in the United States for two years. The temporary buyer tag came back as fraudulent. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

