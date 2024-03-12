LPD Reports: Snellville man arrested with loaded gun, drugs and drug related objects in backpack after motorcycle chase up to 110 mph

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 1 – 15, 2024. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Feb. 5, 2024

A 56-year-old New York woman was charged with driving without a valid license and failing to yield when entering/crossing a roadway when she entering the roadway from Huey Magoo and almost caused a crash with other vehicles, including a police vehicle. When she did not have a Georgia driver’s license, and the one she had in New York had expired, her vehicle was towed and she was booked at LPD before being released on a copy of the citation.

A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged with running a red light and driving while license suspended after he was stopped for failing to stop at the traffic light at Ga. Highway10 and Old Loganville Road. He immediately confessed to having his licenses suspended and although he had already paid all the fines, he had not yet got his license back. His vehicle was secured for someone to pick it up and he was transported to LPD for booking and then released on a copy of the citation.

Feb. 8

A 20-year-old Snellville man was arrested and given a slew of charges after he fled on a motorcycle from a traffic stop, down Highway 78 into Snellville, at speeds of up to 110 mph. He was eventually stopped in Snellville when a Snellville Police Officer also joined the chase and the subject was forced to stop by being slowed down. He eventually stopped after running into the LPD vehicle at about 5 mph. A search of his backpack located a loaded gun, as well as drugs and drug related objects. He also had several outstanding warrants. He was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude-felony, and possession of firearm/knife during commission of a crime- felony. Citations were also issued for the following: no tag, no valid insurance, registration requirements, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license.

Feb. 12

A 35-year-old Snellville man was charged with driving without a license after he allegedly swerved to avoid another vehicle and ran into a fence on Highway 81. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Feb. 13

A 36-year-old Loganville woman was charged with criminal trespass and arrested after she allegedly caused disturbances at several businesses. Police were called to Applebees in Loganville initially because she had been harassing customers there. She already had criminal trespass warnings from Kroger and Waffle House where she then went to. She attempted to buy cigarettes from Kroger, which was closed, before going on to Waffle House. She was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Feb. 14

A 40-year-old Monroe man was charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI – alcohol less safe, possession of marijuana – less than 1 oz and 60 days to change name/address following a traffic stop for failing to maintain. He told officers he had dropped his wallet and when he reached for it he was ordered out of the vehicle. When the officer went to retrieve it for him, he allegedly located marijuana granules on the floorboard. A search was subsequently conducted, locating various drugs and drug related objects. The subject appeared to be unsteady on his feet but maintained he was OK to drive, saying he had had two Long Island Iced Teas at a bar in Atlanta. However, he declined to take the field test or blow in the breathalyzer. The vehicle was towed and he was transported to LPD for booking before being released to a family member.

