LPD Reports: Suspect drives erratically to avoid ‘invisible’ people chasing him, hides drugs in body cavity

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of April. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 1

A 21-year-old Monroe woman was transported to Walton County jail after the Walton County municipal judge sentenced her to jail in Walton County.

April 2

A 38-year-old Snellville man was picked up on a warrant out of Dekalb County after a vehicle he was a passenger in came back as being owned by someone with a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted and the owner, who had the outstanding warrant, happened to be the passenger in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to Walton County jail pending his tranfer to Dekalb County.

A 30-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County when an officer’s tag reader picked up that the owner of the vehicle had a warrant out of Walton County. A traffic stop was performed and it was confirmed that the driver did indeed have an outstanding warrant. The vehicle was towed and the driver was transported to Walton County jail.

April 3

A 22-year-old Loganville man was charged with improper transfer of license plate/decal, no insurance and driving on a suspended license after the information hit on an officer’s license plate reader. A traffic stop was performed and after a check of the insurance and VIN number showed the deceptive decal and license and insurance information, the driver was book, charged and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was left at a location at the driver’s request.

A 38-year-old Grayson man was charged with driving under the influence – alcohol less safe, expired registration and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police at the RaceTrac when he was witnessed failing to maintain lane. He failed the field sobriety test and he admitted to drinking a couple of Bacardi Gold. He tested positive on the alco-senor with a reading of 0.19. His vehicle was towed, he was arrest, booked and then released on a copy of his citations.

April 4

A Grayson man was charged with following too closely and driving without a valid license after he was involved in a fender bender on Logan Drive. When he did not have a driver’s license, he was arrested, booked at LPD and then released on a copy of the citations.

April 8

A 32-year-old Monroe man was charged with failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended/revoked after he was seen failing to maintain lane. After a check of his license came back suspended, the was booked, charged and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was towed.

April 17

A 46-year-old Loganville woman was charged with an expired registration, concealing or misrepresenting a tag and no insurance after the tag reader on a patrol car picked up that the driver had a suspended license. She was pulled over in the Firehouse parking lot, and the officer found that the 2021 tag on the vehicle was registered to another vehicle. She was booked and released on a copy of her citation and the vehicle was towed.

April 19

An alleged stolen vehicle was recovered and the suspect arrested after a Loganville police officer noticed him sitting in a parking lot with the car lights off at 1.59 a.m. The officer stopped and asked if he needed assistance and the driver said no, that he was looking at maps on his phone. Walton County, however, notified the officer that the tag number came back to a vehicle that had been stolen out of Gwinnett County and the driver was listed as a suspect. He was arrested and the vehicle was impounded by Taylors Wrecker Service. The suspect was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

April 21

A 32-year-old Winder man was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, crossing the guardline with weapons or drugs and reckless driving after officers were called to Walmart at 6:14 a.m. with regard to a silver SUV doing burnouts. Several other calls came in about the subject driving erratically. When confronted, the subject was sweating profusely and claiming to be avoiding the “invisible” people in the back of his vehicle and on his roof who were chasing him. He was allegedly aggressive during his arrest, kicking officers and medical staff at the hospital during attempts to medically clear him. While in the police vehicle, he reportedly attempted to throw up and spat all over the inside of the vehicle. The officer heard paper rustling and the suspect reportedly said that he had drugs hidden in his rectum. The officer activated his emergency lighting and got to the jail as quick as he could to have the subject searched. The officer then located a bag contain a green leafy substance and another containing a crystal-like white substance in the back of the vehicle. The officer said he had cleared the back of his vehicle before he had picked up the subject and it did not contain the packets.

April 23

A 23-year-old Conyers resident was charged with possession of marijuana and on a warrant pick up after he was seen in a parked vehicle at a local business in the early morning hours. He told police that he had pulled over to sleep – he then asked if he was still in the hotel. A check of his license came back valid, but he had an outstanding warrant. When inventoring the vehicle before towing, marijuana was discovered. The marijuana was taken in as evidence and the subject transported to the jail.

A 56-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, when she was observed on video skip scanning items valued at $30.43. She was arrested, booked and then released with a copy of her citation.

April 24

A 34-year-old Snellville man was charged with shoplifing, less than $500, when he was seen on surveillance video placing items on his person. He allegedly admitted to it and returned the items that amounted to $37.44. He was booked and then released on a copy of the citation.

April 30

A 22-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear. He was transported to the Walton County Detention Center.

A 33-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving on a suspended license after the tag reader hit on his vehicle as being owned by a driver with a suspended license. He was booked, cited and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was turned over to his wife at his request.