LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Aug. 1, 2022
- A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
Aug. 3
- A 33-year-old Griffin man was arrested and charged with giving a false name and date of birth to an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and no tag on a motorcycle after an officer stopped to help him when his motorcycle appeared to be broken down on the side of the road. The officer noticed that the motorcyclist was not making eye contact and when his motorcycle eventually started, he was quick to try and leave. The officer asked him to get off his bike and asked his name. When the officer asked him if he had a gun, he said he did have and reached for it in his waist. The officer quickly grabbed it an secured it for safekeeping. A search of the name given did not come back as valid and the officer requested backup from Walton County Sheriff’s Office who arrived with Rapid ID technology. They were able to ascertain the correct identity and that the man was in fact a convicted felon and thereby not authorized to carry a firearm. He also had a small amount of marijuana in his sock. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.
Aug. 4
- A 19-year-old man was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail on a warrant pickup after he was recognized by an officer at the Loganville Court.
Aug. 6
- A 27-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane after she was stopped for failing to maintain her lane. A family member also had reported that she left the home driving a vehicle after she had been drinking. She failed the field sobriety test and was transported to Walton County Jail after agreeing and submitting to the chemical sobriety test.
Aug. 7
- A 44-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police were called to his home by his daughter on a report he was threatening suicide. The officer had encountered him an hour before at Kroger with another man who was also reporting that the subject, who was highly intoxicated at the time, had suicidal thoughts. The subject was allowed to be transported to his home at that time as he said he did not wish to harm himself. When they arrived at his home at the request of his daughter, he was being restrained by the man who had brought him home from Kroger. A suicide note was located in his room. He was subsequently transported to Piedmont Walton on a 1013 mental health evaluation. Once he was cleared and staff announced he was not going to be admitted, he was transported to Walton County Jail on a disorderly conduct charged.
Aug. 8
- A 22-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested and charged with speeding, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and expired registration after he was stopped for speeding on Ga. 10 near Walton Street (65 mph in a 45 mph speed zone). Due to the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the occupants, another male and female, were asked when last anyone had smoked marijuana in it. The driver confessed it was that day. Marijuana was located between the front seats of the vehicle, but nobody confessed to it being theirs. Due to its proximity between the two front seats, the driver and front seat passenger were charged with possession of marijuana and were released on a copy of the citations. The vehicle was released to the back seat passenger at the request of the driver. A later hit came back with an outstanding warrant for her, but she was no longer at the precinct.
Aug. 10
- A 31-year-old Athens man was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign following a 2-vehicle accident on Highway 81. He was cited and released. The driver of the other vehicle, a man from Oxford, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and transported to Walton County Jail. Both vehicles were towed.
Aug. 12
- A 19-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license and aggressive driving after he was seen by an officer attempting to overtake another vehicle on a double yellow line, over-correcting and then hitting a light pole head on. The officer stopped to check on the condition of the driver, who said he did not need any medical treatment, but confessed that he did not have a license. He refused treatment when EMS arrived and was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation with his mandatory court date.
Aug. 14
- A 19-year-old Norcross man was arrested and charged with running red light and driving while license suspended after he was stopped for running a red light while making a left turn onto GA Hwy 10 from GA Hwy 20. When his license came back suspended for failure to appear, he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on his own recognizance. The vehicle was towed.
