LPD Reports: Unlicensed driver charged after she and the unlicensed person she allowed to drive crashed and then left the scene

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Oct. 6

A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.

Oct. 9

A 41-year-old Norcross man was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and open container violation following a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane. The officer reported a strong smell of alcohol and reported that the subject was unsteady on his feet and urinated in his pants. He agreed to the blood alcohol and breath test and, once completed at Piedmont Walton, he was transported to the Walton County Jail. The vehicle was impounded.

Oct. 13

A 21-year-old Loganville woman was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County following a crash at Tommy Lee Fuller at the intersection of Highway 20.

A 20-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County after police responded to a report of a woman screaming. Two women had got into a dispute and one had a warrant out of Dekalb County. She was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 14

A 36-year-old Loganville woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries/damage, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and allowing a person without a valid license to drive after police responded to a report of a hit and run. The vehicle had hit a mailbox and a fire hydrant the night before and the vehicle had been removed by the driver. The driver was located and she reported that she had been teaching someone else to drive and they had hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the crash. She said they both had tried to advise the homeowner of the damage, but nobody was home. She and the driver who had crashed worked together. They were both arrested, charged and then released on a copy of the citations.

Oct. 15

A 19-year-old Loganville man was charged with loitering or prowling and a pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder after he was seen walking on Bobby Boss Drive and Tommy Lee Fuller Drive. When he saw a police car, he ran down the middle of Bobby Boss Drive. He was arrested and charged, but not with fleeing as he stopped immediately that he was asked to by the officer. He was criminally trespassed from Alexander Crossing at their request, booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 17

A 39-year-old Loganville woman was picked up at her room on her request and transported to Walton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant. Deputies had gone to her place of work and they had notified her of the warrant for her arrest for failure to appear.

A 30-year-old Atlanta man was picked up near anytime fitness after a report of a suspicious person. He matched the description of a person with a warrant out of Delaware. He was arrested and with confirmation of the warrant and a hold requested, he was transferred to the Walton County Jail.

Oct. 19

A 36-year-old Eastman man was picked up from the Gwinnett County Jail on a failure to appear warrant and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 20

A 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County while at the Loganville court. He was arrested, booked and transported to the Walton County jail.

Oct. 21

A 24-year-old Conyers woman was picked up from Conyers Police Department on an outstanding probation violation warrant out of LPD. She was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 24

A 30-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with loitering after she was seen leaving office man with a shopping cart and heading toward Snellville with it. She refused to leave the property and got aggressive with the officer when he insisted that she leave. She was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Oct. 25

A 24-year-old Loganville man was charged with reckless conduct, fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, tags; registration and license required and removing/affixing tag with intent after police received a report of a man discharging a firearm in the area of Zaxby’s and Taco Bell. The vehicle was seen leaving the area of the Loganville Town Center at a high rate of speed. Police followed and a high speed chase began, picked up by Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies. The vehicle was eventually stopped when a WCSO deputy hit it, causing a spin out. The vehicle went down and embankment and rolled onto its passenger side. The driver exited at gunpoint and was taken to Piedmont Walton for medical clearance before being taken to the Walton County Jail and being hit with a slew of charges. Deputies recovered a loaded gun in the vehicle.

Oct. 27

A 24-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the LPD lobby on a warrant from the Loganville Municipal Court. However, he had the funds to pay off the fine and the warrant was recalled.