LPD Reports: Warrant arrest at late loaner car return; dispute between father and son at graduation ceremony; terroristic threats over suitor of 36-year-old daughter

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 16 -31, 2024. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

May 20

A male subject was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts after police were called to a dispute between him and another man. The subject claimed his beef was with the other man seeing his 36-year-old daughter and remarks that he made to the father about her. The other man acknowledged that he may has said things he probably shouldn’t have, but the subject threatened to “put one between his eyes.” A witness backed it up and the subject was arrested, booked and transported to Walton County jail.

May 22

A male subject from Loganville was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident between he and his father outside the Loganville graduation ceremony. According to the police report, the subject was aggressive and belligerent and was struggling with his father, who was trying to restrain him and get him to leave the event. The father told police that he had started an argument with his sister and he was trying to get the subject to leave. He was arrested, booked on disorderly conduct charges at LPD and subsequently released on a copy of the citation.

May 24

A male subject was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly rear ended another vehicle. The victim notified the officer on patrol and identified the vehicle that had left the scene following the collision. The police officer was able to locate the vehicle and pull it over. The subject subsequently acknowledged that he had indeed been involved in the collision. A search of his vehicle located a small amount of what appeared to be marijuana. He was subsequently booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

May 25

A female subject was picked up on a warrant following a call from Loganville Ford related to the subject not returning a loaner vehicle. When her name was run through a check, it came back with a warrant out of Newton County. The warrant was confirmed and that evening when the subject came to pick up her car and return the loaner, she was arrested on the warrant, booked at LPD and turned over to Newton County officials.

