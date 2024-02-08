LPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after running off the road and being found asleep in the crashed vehicle

Jan. 1
- A 24-year-old Peachtree Corners man was charged with driving without a valid license after he failed to make a complete stop at the C.S. Floyd Road and Pecan Street intersection. When he said he had moved to Georgia 5 months ago and did not yet have a valid Georgia’s driver’s license, he was arrested, booked at LPD and then released on a copy of the citation.
Jan. 7
- A 40-year-old woman was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County after police responded to a call to assist her in retrieving her keys that she had locked in her vehicle in the Popeye’s parking lot. When police checked to confirm that the vehicle was registered to her, she was found to have the outstanding warrant and was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County jail.
Jan. 11
- A male subject was picked up on warrant out of Walton County after his appearance in the Loganville Municipal Court. He was subsequently transported to the Walton County jail on the warrant.
- A 23-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County after her appearance in the Loganville Municipal Court. She was subsequently transported to the Walton County jail on the warrant.
Jan. 12
- A 34-year-old Loganville woman was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe and failure to maintain lane after she was found asleep in her vehicle that had run off the road and was in the middle of the Town and Country Pet Salon yard. A wheel was missing and the undercarriage had sustained damage, indicating it had struck something prior to running off the roadway. She was woken up and, after confessing to having had something to drink, she was given a test and scored a .180 BAC on the alcohol test. She was booked and cited at LPD and subsequently picked up by someone at about 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was towed.
- A 48-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 and obstructing law enforcement after she was seen allegedly putting several items in her purse at Hobby Lobby. When approached by staff and an officer, she ran, tripping on a displaying and being taken down by an officer. She initially resisted arrest and then refused to stand up before eventually being taken into custody. She had items in her purse as well as in the pocket of her leggings that had not been paid for. LPD report that no injuries were sustained during the arrest.
Jan. 14
- A 17-year-old was charged with driving without a license, no seatbelts and speeding after he and a passenger were stopped for speeding on Ga.Hwy 10 near Hodges Street. The vehicle was traveling at 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. Neither the driver nor the passenger, a juvenile, had valid licenses. A third party was called and, with the permission of parents, was able to take possession of the vehicle. The driver was cited and released.
Jan. 15
- A 19-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Walton County after police responded to a crash in which he was involved.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.