LPD Reports: Woman arrested for shoplifting after running from store and hiding purse under a car

The following incidents were reported by Loganville Police Department between April 25 – 30, 2024. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 25, 2024

A Grayson woman was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 after she ran from Hobby Lobby with unpaid items in her purse. The officer on the way located her on Brand Road where she attempted to avoid him. However, when he drew his taser, she stopped and claimed she did not have anything on her. However, her purse was located hidden under a vehicle with food items from Hobby Lobby totaling $33.32 inside. She was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations. The items were returned.

April 27

A female subject was picked up on two warrants, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of cocaine, driving with a suspended tag, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of schedule 1 and no insurance. She initially stopped to ask an officer to let her know when it was safe to pull out of a parking lot onto Conyers Road. As she left, the officers noticed a broken taillight. When he ran a check on the vehicle and owner, it came back that she had two warrants out of Gwinnett County and was driving on a suspended license and no insurance. The officer followed and performed a traffic stop. At that time, the drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the car and she was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County jail.

April 28

A male subject was arrested and charged with DUI – alcohol less safe (under 21), failure to maintain lane and open container violation following a single-vehicle crash on Ga. 10 at Old Loganville Road. The driver was very unsteady and confessed to being drunk, saying he had about 4 – 6 beers before driving. There was a visible open container in the vehicle. He agreed to the breath test and recorded results of .223 grams. He had struck a pedestrian crosswalk pole and an AT&T phone box, causing significant damage. He was released to his father at which time he confessed to having a drinking problem and said he was trying to get help.

