LPD Reports: Woman charged with simple battery after allegedly spitting on officer during DUI arrest

The following incidents were reported by the Loganville Police Department during the period Nov. 4 – 15, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Nov. 4

A 59-year-old Marietta woman was arrested and transported to Walton County Detentional Center on a warrant out of Athens-Clarke County while she was at the Loganville City Court.

A Monroe man was arrested and transported to Walton County Detention Center on a warrant pick-up out of Carrol County Sheriff’s Office following a 2-vehicle crash at Burger King in Loganville. While in the parking lot, one of the vehicles backed up into the other and the subject was identified as having an outstanding warrant during the investigation of the collision.

A 37-year-old Duluth man was charged with an expired registration and driving without a valid license after he was stopped in a traffic stop near GA 81. He did not have his documents with him but advised they were at his home. He was cited and released on a copy of his citations.

Nov. 7

A 28-year-old Snellville woman was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and expired registration after she was seen at the intersection of GA 78 and 81 in Loganville driving a vehicle with an expired tag. A check of her name came back as having her license suspended for failure to appear. Since she was pregnant at the time, her license was taken and she was cited and released on a copy of the citations.

Nov. 8

A Covington man was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, following too closely and picked up on a warrant out of Elbert County after he left the scene of a minor accident without giving his name. He did give the insurance information on the vehicle he was driving, which belonged to his employer. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office after he turned himself in at LPD.

Nov. 12

A 50-year-old Loganville man was arrested on a warrant pick up out of Rockdale County as well as driving with a suspended tag, no insurance as well as driving while license suspended / revoked. He was stopped on an automatic license plate reading on the tag, license and insurance violation, it was found that he had the outstanding warrant. He was transported to Walton County Detention Center and his vehicle was towed.

Nov. 13

A 19-year-old Lawrenceville man was chared with driving on a suspended license and arrested on a warrant pick up out of the City of Lawrenceville after the automatic license plate reader on an F150 alerted to the information. When the vehicle was stopped, it turned out that the vehicle was driven by another man and he did not have a license. A Nissan also pulled up and he turned out to be the owner of the vehicle. He also did not have a license but he did have an outstanding warrant. Both vehicles were impounded and the man without the license was released on a copy of the citation and the driver with a warrant as well was arrested and turned over to the Lawrenceille Police.

Nov. 14

A 23-year-old Decatur woman was arrested and charged with simple battery, driving under the influence, alcohol less safe and VGCSA – less than 1 ounce after she was allegedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road with no lights on. After being stopped she was found to have a Class CP license (learners permit), she was unable to complete the field sobriety test and claimed to have just had one shot to celebrate her birthday. An open container of Crown Royal was located in the back of her vehicle and a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, was found in her purse. She reportedly spat all over the divide between the vehicle and berated herself as well as the officer – allegedly using homophobic and racial words. On reaching the LPD, the officer took off her handcuffs to begin the booking process at which time she allegedly spat at him twice, hitting hitting him in the head, face, and on his shirt. She was immediately transported to Walton County Detention Center and her vehicle was towed.