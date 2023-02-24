LPD Reports: Woman keys the car of another over parking spot dispute; 2 female roommates spend Christmas in jail after getting into a fight

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 19 to 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dec. 19, 2022

A 34-year- Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object when he lost control of his vehicle while traveling north n Bay Creek Road at Jacoby Drive. He struck a telephone pole and a fence. There were no injuries. He did not have a license and was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 37-year-old Norcross man was picked up at the Loganville Court on a warrant out of Norcross Police Department. He was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 56-year-old Monroe man was charged with following too closely and the female subject in the other vehicle was picked up on a warrant following a two-vehicle crash, without injuries, on Highway 81 near Bay Creek Road.

Dec. 23

A 19-year-old Loganville man, along with a second subject, were charged with shoplifting less than $500 after they were observed skip scanning $ 48.32 worth of goods without paying for them. When confronted they admitted to the theft, saying it was dumb to do it but they didn’t have the money. They were booked at LPD and released on a coy of the citations.

Dec. 24

A 42-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 when he was seen on video surveillance skip scanning items and placing them in the bag. They were placed in the shopping buggy and his wife walked out the store. The items totaled $201.39. The subject was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 21-year-old Jackson MS man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 when he and a female subject were seen skip scanning items and then bagging them. He was stopped by an asset protection employee and the items not paid for totaled $159.60. He and the female were both booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

Dec. 25

Two female roommates were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Christmas Day for getting into a fight over the behavior of one and the other wanting her to leave. What started as a verbal altercation became physical. Both had marks of the fight on them and admitted that they both got into it, so both were arrested, booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dec. 27

A 63-year-old Lawrenceville woman was charged with criminal trespass after she was allegedly seen keying the car of another after the two were waiting for two parking spaces side by side. The complainant parked in the handicap parking and the driver of the other car parked next to her. She was identified and was seen walking out of the store. As police approached her she said, “I did not key her car.” Since the key damage was obviously new, and she was parked next to the car, she was arrested, booked and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dec. 29

A 28-year-old Madison woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after she was observed on video surveillance skip scanning items and then putting them in the bag. The total amount not scanned was $49.62. She was stopped by the Walmart loss prevention officer and police were called. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 24-year-old Statham man was picked up from a Winder Police Officer at the Race Trac a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Loganville. He was booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dec. 31

A 26-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with DUI after he was found asleep in his van, between the driver and passenger’s set, parked in the drive thru of Freddy’s Frozen Custard with the vehicle still running in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were able to reach into the driver’s side and turn the vehicle off and after several attempts were able to eventually wake him. He refused to take a test but allegedly confessed to having a drinking problem. An ambulance had been called and he was medically cleared before being transported to Walton County Jail.

A 22-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with disorderly conduct after police responded to a call from Bojangles of a suspicious male who had allegedly been hanging around the store and placed graffiti, with the words “DREAM ON,” on the wall. A employee with Bojangles showed a video clip of the suspect actually writing on the wall. He was seen walking to a vehicle from the area of Chipotle and he was allegedly uncooperative when approached. He appeared to be under the influence of something, had a pellet gun and said the graffiti was in fact chalk, which it did turn out to be. He was arrested on the disorderly conduct charge and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 34-year-old Loganville man was picked up on warrants after he was reported as acting suspiciously in the area of Wells Fargo. When stopped in the parking lot of the bank he told officers he was checking his GPS. However, he had warrants out of Dekalb and Rockdale County and Dekalb Police requested that he be held. He requested that his keys be given to his wife to pick up the vehicle and he was transported to Walton County jail