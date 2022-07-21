LPD Reports: Woman takes a swing at another for cutting in front of her at oil change station and several traffic stops result in warrant pick ups

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents the period May 27 – June 10, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

May 27

A 25-year-old Madison man was charged with no insurance and his passenger was picked up on a warrant after a check revealed the vehicle had no insurance. The driver said the vehicle was not his but he produced his license and an out of date insurance card. The officer recognized the female passenger as having outstanding warrants out of three jurisdictions, including the city of Loganville and Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County requested a hold and she was taken into custody. She also was in possession of a glass pipe but it has insufficient residue to be tested and was disposed of. She was book at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail. The driver was cited and the vehicle was towed.

A 34-year-old Lawrenceville man was picked up on a warrant and charged with passing in a no-passing zone and open container violation after he was observed driving erratically on Main Street. When he was stopped his license came back as suspended and he had two outstanding warrants, one from Brookhaven and another from Gwinnett County. On an inventory of the vehicle, and open whiskey bottle was located. The owner of the vehicle arrived to take possession of the vehicle and the subject was booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

May 28

A 30-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol less safe after he was stopped because it was observed that he was failing to maintain his lane of traffic. The smell of alcohol was detected on his person and he failed all six of the indicators in the field sobriety test but he refused to take the breath test. He was booked and transported to the Walton County Jail and his vehicle was towed. A gun that was located in the vehicle was taken into custody for safekeeping.

A 24-year-old Conyers man was charged with running a red light and driving while license suspended after he failed to stop at a red light. When the information was confirmed, his vehicle was towed, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

May 29

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant after she had called police to her residence due to an argument going on in a neighboring apartment. She said her grandchildren, both of whom had autism, would be disturbed by raised tensions. She also alluded to the fact that there was a convicted sex offender moving into the residency. When the officer went to the home where the disturbance originated, it was found that the new tenants had had their home broken into sometime between May 21 – 29, a mirror and television broken and alcohol and other liquids poured on clothes in the closet. On a visit to the complainant, it was found that she had an outstanding warrant. She was picked up and transported to Gwinnett County jail.

May 31

An 82-year-old Monroe woman was charged driving without a valid license following a two-vehicle accident in which another vehicle ran into the back of her vehicle while she was waiting to exit Walmart. When it was revealed that she did not have a valid license, she was booked and released on a copy of the citation. The other driver was cited as the at-fault license for the collision.

June 6

A 38-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving while license suspended after his tag number came back as suspended. He was stopped, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. His vehicle was released to his wife who did have a valid driver’s license.

June 8

A 40-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting more than $500 after he was seen selecting several items and Walmart and then attempting to leave without paying for any of them. After he was stopped by a Walmart employee and the police called, it was discovered he also had additional items in a backpack he was carrying. The total value of items that had not been paid for was $1,099.75. The subject was arrested, charged for felony shoplifting, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 63-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct after she got out of her vehicle at the oil change station in Walmart and tried to punch another woman who she claimed cut in front of her. She initially denied it but a review of the video surveillance confirmed that she had in fact taken a swing at the other woman, but missed.

A 41-year-old Lawrenceville man was criminally trespassed from Publix after staff reported that he was walking around making strange noises and frightening customers. He pulled away from police when they tried to take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital on the insistence of jail staff as they were concerned he was on drugs. However, when the hospital cleared him, he was transported to Walton County jail.

June 9

A 47-year-old Lawrenceville woman was charged with DUI – Alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object after she ran over a curb and and hit a crosswalk pole. When officers responded to the crash they noticed a smell of alcohol and the subject was unsteady on her feet. She failed the field sobriety test and refused the breath test. She was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail. Her vehicle was towed.

June 10

A 62-year-old Winder man was charged with failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, driving with suspended tag and on a warrant pick up after he failed to stop at the stop sign on Covington Street at the intersection of Bobby Boss Drive. A traffic stop was conducted and when a warrant was confirmed out of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, his vehicle was towed and he was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.