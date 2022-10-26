LPD seeks help in locating a vehicle allegedly involved in multiple thefts of catalytic converters

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 26, 2022) The Loganville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was allegedly involved in multiple thefts of catalytic converters on Oct. 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Loganville Police Department

The vehicle appears to possibly be a silver in color Hyundai Sonata and appears to have damage on the rear (possibly missing a bumper).

If you have any information, you are asked to contact LPD Sgt. Ted Chapman at 770-466-8087 or email tchapman@loganville-Ga.gov.