LPD to make a special presentation to the Special Olympics at Thursday’s City Council meeting

The last Loganville joint work session/City Council meeting of 2024 will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows:

CALL TO ORDER

A. Invocation and Pledge to the Flag

B. Roll Call

C. Adoption of Agenda MAYOR & COUNCIL ITEMS

A. 11-09-2023 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

B. November Financial Report PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Open of Planning & Zoning Application Process on January 1, 2024 FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Police Department Presentation – Special Olympics PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Purchase – 2024 Ford F-750 Spreader Truck – $126,787.88 (ARPA Funds) PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. Special Presentations / Recognitions

B. LDA Discussion CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

