LPD’s Sgt. Peterson to be recognized at last Loganville City Council meeting of 2021

The City of Loganville will have a joint work session and City Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. This will be the last Loganville City Council meeting of the year for 2021 and the last full City Council meeting for outgoing Mayor Rey Martinez.

On the agenda is a recognition of Loganville police officer and School Resource Officer Sgt. Dustin Peterson. Peterson was recently recognized by the National Association of School Resource Officers for going above and beyond after he solicited the help of Loganville High School principal Dr. Brad Bolemon to get the funding and arrange for the repairs to a student’s wheelchair.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – Adoption of Agenda



II. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ITEMS

1. Last Month’s Minutes

2. Last Month’s Financial Report





III. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry

• Updates / Reports

b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger

• Waste Management rate increase request

• Updates / Reports

c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• AED Purchase – $10,230.88 (donation funds from Car Show)

• SRO Award – Sgt. Dustin Peterson

• Updates / Reports

d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall

• Gwinnett Valve Repair – $16,144.05

• Updates / Reports

e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd

• Updates / Reports

f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford

• Post Retirement Insurance

• Updates / Reports



VI. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• NEGA Solid Waste Management Plan Resolution

• Updates / Reports



V. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports

IV. ADJOURNMENT