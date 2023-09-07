Lt. Governor names McGinley to prosecutor oversight commission

Recently, Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced appointments to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Qualifications Commission (PAQC) including Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley.

This year, the Georgia Legislature passed Senate Bill 92, which created the PAQC.

Randy McGinley. Contributed photo

This Commission is charged with investigating and adjudicating claims of certain misconduct of elected District Attorneys and Solicitors General (elected officials in some counties whose duty is to prosecute misdemeanor crimes).

The PAQC is similar to the Judicial Qualifications Commission which serves a similar role for judges across the state. DA Randy McGinley joins four others, including the long time Chief Judge of the Alcovy Circuit Judge Ott, who retired at the end of 2022, on the Investigative Panel of the PAQC.

“I would like to thank Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the GA Senate Committee on Assignments for putting their trust in me. I look forward to working with this great group of individuals on the PAQC,” McGinley said.

McGinley has now been appointed by both the Governor and Lt. Governor to State Commissions. He already serves as the Governor’s DA appointee to the State Child Fatality Review Panel.