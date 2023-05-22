Lydia Buice named 2023 Outstanding BSN Student at Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, GA (05/19/2023)– Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Lydia Buice of Loganville, GA was named the Outstanding BSN Student at GSW’s 2023 Student Recognition Ceremony on May 2 in the Storm Dome.

Associate Dean in the School of Nursing Dr. Teresa Teasley, Lydia Buice – contributed photo

This award is given to the senior student who has demonstrated overall clinical, academic, and professional excellence.

